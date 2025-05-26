Phil Robertson dies: Was Duck Dynasty star a better QB than Terry Bradshaw? Exploring his football career

Phil Robertson, popular for starring in the reality show ‘Duck Dynasty’, died at the age of 79, his family announced on Sunday. In a Facebook post, Robertson's daughter-in-law wrote that they are ‘grateful for his life on earth’. Meanwhile, several football fans dug into Robertson's college days to find that he was once a starter for Louisiana Tech while Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw warmed the bench. Terry Bradshaw and Phil Robertson were college teammates (X)

Phil Robertson’s Football Career

Born April 24, 1946, in Vivian, Louisiana, Robertson was a three-sport high school star (football, baseball, track) at North Caddo High, earning all-state honors. At Louisiana Tech (1965–1967), he played quarterback for the Bulldogs, starting in 1966 and 1967, with Terry Bradshaw, a highly-touted freshman, as his backup.

Robertson’s stats

Passing: 179 completions on 411 attempts (43.5%), 2,237 yards, 12 touchdowns, 34 interceptions.

Record: Tech went 8-20 during his tenure, with a 1-9 record in 1966, including a 34-0 loss to Alabama, where Bear Bryant praised Robertson’s arm.

E.J. Lewis, a defensive backs coach, said, “He had a good presence in the pocket… that booger could chuck that football." His quick release was compared to Joe Namath’s by Bradshaw. However, his 34 interceptions (18 in 1966, 14 in 1967) and low completion rate reflect inconsistency.

In 1968, Robertson quit football before his senior year, ceding the starting role to Bradshaw. He declined NFL interest from the Washington Redskins, who offered $60,000, as it clashed with duck season. He earned a bachelor’s in physical education and a master’s in education, later founding Duck Commander.

Lewis further said: “The headline in the Shreveport Times was ‘Bradshaw is coming to Louisiana Tech’ and [Phil] saw that and he wanted to quit." He and the university's president even tried talking to Robertson, urging him to stay.

Robertson stayed, but did not continue football. Bradshaw, meanwhile, went on to win four Super Bowl titles in a six-year span with the Pittsburgh Steelers.