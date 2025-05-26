Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has died at the age of 79 following various health struggles, including Alzheimer's. The news was announced on Facebook by Phil’s daughter in law Korie Robertson, the wife of Willie Robertson. Phil Robertson dies: What was the Duck Dynasty patriarch's net worth? (officialphilrobertson/Instagram)

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," Korie wrote, adding, in part, "Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus.”

Korie further wrote, "We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life."

What was Phil Robertson’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Phil had a net worth of $10M. He made it big in his career, but he was not always financially sound. In fact, during his childhood, his parents struggled with financial issues while trying to provide for him and his six siblings.

Phil was best known as the patriarch of the Robertson family on the A&E series Duck Dynasty. He studied at Louisiana Tech University, where he played quarterback ahead of future NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw. To pursue his passion for hunting and the outdoors, he turned down a potential pro football career.

Phil went on to invent a new kind of duck call in the 1970s, and founded Duck Commander. The company later went on to become a multi-million-dollar outdoor brand.

After Duck Dynasty ended following 11 seasons, Robertson remained active as a conservative Christian speaker and author. He would often appear in the media to promote his faith and values, and even published various books.