Phil Robertson cause of death: How did Duck Dynasty star die? Health issues and more

Phil Robertson, star of the popular television series Duck Dynasty, has died, his daughter-in-law revealed on Facebook. He was 79 years old. Robertson's passing comes after his battle with Alzheimer’s and other health issues. Phil Robertson has died, his family confirmed(X)

His daughter-in-law Korie Robertson wrote on Facebook: “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."

The post continued, “Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.

No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Phil Robertson's known health issues

Phil Robertson’s health deteriorated significantly, as detailed by his sons Jase and Willie Robertson in 2024 and 2025. Diagnosed in early 2024, Robertson’s Alzheimer’s was in its early stages but progressed rapidly, impairing his ability to converse or work, per Jase on the Unashamed podcast

Willie noted to Fox News that it’s challenging to distinguish Alzheimer’s symptoms from possible brain damage due to other conditions.

Robertson battled an unnamed blood disorder for years, which had worsened, causing his body to produce excessive blood, thickening it and potentially triggering mini-strokes, per Willie.