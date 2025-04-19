Phoenix Ikner's parents are ‘rotten people’, taught FSU gunman to ‘hunt’, grandma says

Phoenix Ikner's grandma called his parents “rotten bastard people” and accused them of having a role in the school shooting that claimed two lives and injured several others at Florida State University. Phoenix Ikner, the accused FSU shooter, has a troubled family history. His mother, Anne-Mari Eriksen, kidnapped him to Norway in 2015.(Janice Ikner Roberson/ Facebook)

Susan Eriksen, 79, accused Sheriff's Deputy Jessica Ikner, the father and stepmother of her grandson, of transforming the “sweetest kid” into a ruthless murderer who killed two people and injured five more when he opened fire on the Tallahassee campus Thursday afternoon, Daily Mail reported, Ikner used the old service pistol of his stepmother.

“They taught him how to hunt, they’re bigoted people, they hated a lot of people,” she told the DailyMail.com on Friday.

Calling Ikner the “sweetest kid”, she called her son and his wife: “The rotten b*****d people," adding that she has “no idea what we’re going to do now, I have no idea.”

Eriksen, the maternal grandmother of the alleged gunman, stated she hasn't met her 20-year-old grandchild in ten years and that multiple efforts to see him were unsuccessful because of a tense custody dispute between Ikner's father and his original mother, Anne Marie Eriksen.

Also Read: FSU Shooter Phoenix Ikner previously went by Christian Eriksen amid custody battle between birth parents: Court docs

Phoenix Ikner's mother expresses shock over FSU shooting

The boy's mother, who was weeping, expressed her horror at what happened on Thursday.

“I’m just as shocked as everybody else … I’m sorry, this is very hard. It’s very upsetting … you just don’t think this is going to happen. There’s a lot of up and down today,” Anne Marie told the outlet.

The police shot the FSU student after he allegedly killed two Aramark employees, Tiru Chabba, 45, and Robert Morales, 57, and injured five others.

Phoenix Ikner accused of promoting white supremacist

Social media users shared footage of the lone shooter firing aggressively at what appeared to be random individuals close to the student union building on campus, capturing a horrifying sight of chaos and carnage.

Inker, who was also allegedly found in possession of a shotgun and a handgun, has now been accused by his peers of promoting “white supremacist” views and using “gross” racial vocabulary.