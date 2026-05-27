Pierre Deny's cause of sudden death: What happened to ‘Emily in Paris’ actor?
Pierre Deny died at the age of 69. He was a well-known French actor, who played his role alongside Lily Collins in Netflix series Emily in Paris.
Renowned French actor Pierre Deny, known for his role alongside Lily Collins in the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris, has passed away following a struggle with ALS. He was 69 years old.
In a statement to The Daily Mail, Deny’s daughters said, “It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS.”
Pierre Deny's cause of sudden death: What is ALS?
ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease), is defined as “a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord… the disease leads to muscle weakness and other symptoms that get worse over time,” as per the Mayo Clinic.
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Pierre Deny's career
Deny portrayed Louis de Léon, the CEO of the prominent fashion brand JVMA, during the third and fourth seasons of Emily in Paris. His character was the father of Paul Forman's Nicholas de Léon, who was in a relationship with Emily's (Collins) close friend, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park).{{/usCountry}}
Deny portrayed Louis de Léon, the CEO of the prominent fashion brand JVMA, during the third and fourth seasons of Emily in Paris. His character was the father of Paul Forman's Nicholas de Léon, who was in a relationship with Emily's (Collins) close friend, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park).{{/usCountry}}
In addition to his role in Emily in Paris, Deny has featured in numerous films and television series in his native France. Most notably, he portrayed Renaud Dumaze in over 500 episodes of the French soap opera Tomorrow is Ours from 2017 to 2023. His most recent appearances were in the French television series Le Fil d’Ariane and Camping Paradis.{{/usCountry}}
In addition to his role in Emily in Paris, Deny has featured in numerous films and television series in his native France. Most notably, he portrayed Renaud Dumaze in over 500 episodes of the French soap opera Tomorrow is Ours from 2017 to 2023. His most recent appearances were in the French television series Le Fil d’Ariane and Camping Paradis.{{/usCountry}}
Pierre Deny's co-star pays tribute{{/usCountry}}
Pierre Deny's co-star pays tribute{{/usCountry}}
Deny’s co-star from Tomorrow is Ours, Luce Mouchel, honored him on Instagram, stating, “Pierre, 7 years of filming together, taking the train together, having lunch at the canteen together. Sometimes confiding, inviting each other from time to time and congratulating you for your hidden cooking talent, meeting our girls, clapping at the theater, calling each other “Doctor” usually, and I forget.”
“A short decade of shared life that should not have ended so quickly and so brutally. I’m thinking of your daughters and their exceptional courage. Thinking of you, my last visit and your sparkling eyes, rest in peace, Dr. Dumaze,” she said.
Deny's death occurs merely three months following the passing of Eric Dane, a star of Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, who succumbed to ALS at the age of 53.