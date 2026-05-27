Pierre Deny's cause of sudden death: What happened to ‘Emily in Paris’ actor?

Renowned French actor Pierre Deny, known for his role alongside Lily Collins in the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris, has passed away following a struggle with ALS. He was 69 years old.

French actor Pierre Deny, famous for his role in Emily in Paris, has died at 69 following a struggle with ALS. (X@InMemoriamX)

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In a statement to The Daily Mail, Deny’s daughters said, “It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS.”

Pierre Deny's cause of sudden death: What is ALS?

ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease), is defined as “a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord… the disease leads to muscle weakness and other symptoms that get worse over time,” as per the Mayo Clinic.

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Pierre Deny's career

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{{^usCountry}} Deny portrayed Louis de Léon, the CEO of the prominent fashion brand JVMA, during the third and fourth seasons of Emily in Paris. His character was the father of Paul Forman's Nicholas de Léon, who was in a relationship with Emily's (Collins) close friend, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deny portrayed Louis de Léon, the CEO of the prominent fashion brand JVMA, during the third and fourth seasons of Emily in Paris. His character was the father of Paul Forman's Nicholas de Léon, who was in a relationship with Emily's (Collins) close friend, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to his role in Emily in Paris, Deny has featured in numerous films and television series in his native France. Most notably, he portrayed Renaud Dumaze in over 500 episodes of the French soap opera Tomorrow is Ours from 2017 to 2023. His most recent appearances were in the French television series Le Fil d’Ariane and Camping Paradis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to his role in Emily in Paris, Deny has featured in numerous films and television series in his native France. Most notably, he portrayed Renaud Dumaze in over 500 episodes of the French soap opera Tomorrow is Ours from 2017 to 2023. His most recent appearances were in the French television series Le Fil d’Ariane and Camping Paradis. {{/usCountry}}

Pierre Deny, famous for his role in Emily in Paris, passed away at 69 due to ALS. (lucemouchel/Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} Pierre Deny's co-star pays tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pierre Deny's co-star pays tribute {{/usCountry}}

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Deny’s co-star from Tomorrow is Ours, Luce Mouchel, honored him on Instagram, stating, “Pierre, 7 years of filming together, taking the train together, having lunch at the canteen together. Sometimes confiding, inviting each other from time to time and congratulating you for your hidden cooking talent, meeting our girls, clapping at the theater, calling each other “Doctor” usually, and I forget.”

“A short decade of shared life that should not have ended so quickly and so brutally. I’m thinking of your daughters and their exceptional courage. Thinking of you, my last visit and your sparkling eyes, rest in peace, Dr. Dumaze,” she said.

Deny's death occurs merely three months following the passing of Eric Dane, a star of Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, who succumbed to ALS at the age of 53.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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