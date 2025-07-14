Pilot waved to children moments before fatal crash at Southend Airport in London

A pilot waved to children moments before the light aircraft he was flying crashed into the ground in a fiery explosion shortly after takeoff at Southend Airport. Witnesses described a heartwarming gesture that quickly turned to tragedy, as the plane inverted and slammed into the ground just seconds after becoming airborne. A plume of black smoke rises from an area near the runway after a small plane crash, as seen from inside a building at London Southend Airport, in Southend.(Reuters)

John Johnson, who was at the airport with his wife and children, recalled the chilling final moment before the crash.

"We all waved at the pilots, and they all waved back at us," he said. "Then the aircraft powered up, rolled down the runway, and took off. But just a few seconds later, it banked hard to the left, inverted, and went straight down. It crashed headfirst. There was a huge fireball."

Airport scene turns into chaos

The crash, which occurred at approximately 3.58pm on Sunday, sent plumes of black smoke into the sky and prompted an urgent response from emergency services. Essex Police, fire crews, and multiple ambulance teams remain at the scene, treating the incident as a “serious” emergency.

Southend Airport confirmed that the crash involved a general aviation aircraft. Four commercial flights scheduled for the afternoon were cancelled as operations at the airport came to a standstill.

Heatwave felt from nearby golf course

At the adjacent Rochford Hundred Golf Club, which was quickly evacuated, staff and golfers reported feeling the impact of the explosion.

James Philpott, a bartender on the course, said: "I was just in a hut when I felt this big heat wave rush through. I looked up and saw a massive fireball about 100 feet in the sky. It felt like I was baking."

Philpott said people were 'shocked' and some ran toward the site, unsure if there were survivors.

Emergency response

The East of England Ambulance Service deployed four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four hazardous area response teams, three senior paramedics, and an air ambulance to the scene. Fire crews from Southend, Rayleigh Weir, Basildon, Billericay, and Chelmsford also responded with off-road vehicles.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it is working closely with emergency services and aviation partners at the crash site.

Ongoing investigation

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she is receiving “regular updates” on the situation and extended her sympathies.

“My thoughts are with all those involved,” she posted on X. “Emergency services are advising the public to avoid the area.”

Southend Airport stated that it is working with authorities and will release more information as soon as possible.