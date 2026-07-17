Plainfield, Illinois: Shooting fears take hold as cops warn of ‘active incident’ at Main Street; scary photos emerge

An ‘active incident’ was reported at the 24100 block of Main Street in Plainfield, Illinois, on Thursday sparking fears of a shooting. The Plainfield IL Police Department announced “Plainfield Police are currently responding to an active incident in the 24100 block of Main Street. Please avoid the area while officers work to safely resolve the situation. We appreciate your patience and cooperation.”

Plainfield Police issued a statement about an 'active incident'. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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A local journalist reported that a shelter-in-place was ordered, though there was no confirmation from the cops about the same. “A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Plainfield due to what officials are calling a high-priority incident. Earlier reports indicated emergency crews responded to a reported shooting near West Main Street, though authorities have not confirmed whether the two incidents are related,” they noted.

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An alleged photo was shared as well.

There's no information of any injuries at this time, and no details about a possible suspect has been released either.

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While details on the incident remain scarce for now, one person commented “Not the Plainfield we lived in becoming corrupt.” Meanwhile, another asked “What happen with the swat visit at a house on Cumnor south of Chicago Ave. in Downers Grove yesterday?”.

They shared a photo showing police vehicles on the street, but the incident was not linked to what happened at Main Street, Plainfield. Yet another wished the first responders remained safe and wrote “Stay safe PPD!,” followed by a folded hands emoticon, indicating a prayer on their part.

Chicago mass shooting

The news of the incident at Plainfield comes after reports of a mass shooting in Chicago, Illinois. CBS News reported that five people had been wounded in a mass shooting incident in the South Side. The incident took place near the intersection of 51st and Calumet which is on the cusp of the Bronzeville and Washington Park neighborhoods.

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{{^usCountry}} No details about the shooter were shared at the time of writing. However, it was reported that two of the victims had been taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and were critical. Two were serious and were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The condition of the fifth victim remains unknown as of now. Police did not share what led to the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No details about the shooter were shared at the time of writing. However, it was reported that two of the victims had been taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and were critical. Two were serious and were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The condition of the fifth victim remains unknown as of now. Police did not share what led to the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

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