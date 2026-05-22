PlayStation Network down: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix ‘unable to sign in’ issue

PlayStation Network or PSN was down for thousands of users on Thursday, as per Downdetector, and people made their complaints known. At the time of writing, the platform which tracks site, app, and service outages in real-time, showed over 2300 users facing problems.

As a result of the outage, gamers could not access some titles either. “Anyone know if Dead By Daylight is down? Currently not starting and resetting does nothing ? PlayStation 5,” one asked. Another replied “Yeah same, think Playstation is down.”

A cause for the reported outage is not known yet and PSN or Sony are yet to issue a statement in the matter. Meanwhile, several gamers took to the comment section and flocked to X to let their frustrations be known.

PSN down: Gamers share reactions One person asked “Can anyone join party's or see that there friends are on?,” and another replied “Currently, I am experiencing this issue. I am unable to see the friends list or see what parties are available,” on the Downdetector page.

On X a person frustratedly said “Once again @PlayStation is down, what a surprise.” Another commented on PlayStation's post about James Bond's origin story game, saying “PlayStation network is down legit thought my account got hacked.”

Many others made it clear that they expected better services. “PlayStation needs to improve their network,” one said. Another asked on a PS Support US page post “Why is psn down?”.

PSN down: How to fix issues If users face issues signing in, then some of the recourses include verifying login credentials, resetting the console's network and user cache. However, these are alternatives which one can try if there are no network or service outages reported. Given that multiple people are facing this issue, it appears to be a problem on PlayStation's network and user-level fixes are unlikely to solve them.

Some also said their friends and parties lists were not loading. While this can happen due to server outages, which seems to be the case here, some attempts can be made to fix the issue at the user-level. These include restarting the console, signing out and back in, restoring the console's licenses, or rebuilding the database. However, given that multiple people are facing the issue, these user level fixes are unlikely to solve the problem and gamers are advised to wait it out till PSN services are restored from PlayStation's side.