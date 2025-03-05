'Pocahontas says yes': Trump quips at Elizabeth Warren during Congress address, she claps on | Video

US President Donald Trump called Senator Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' during his first Congress joint address of his second term on Tuesday (Washington time), while speaking about the global conflicts. Senator Elizabeth Warren during US President Donald Trump's Congress address on Tuesday (Washington time).

Senator Elizabeth Warren was seen smiling and kept clapping as the president called her out in reference to Ukraine.

"The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense. You wanna keep it going for another five years? Yeah. Pocahontas says yes," Donald Trump said, while seemingly pointing to Elizabeth Warren.

"Pocahontas" is the name of a Native American woman, born around 1596, who became known for her association with the English colonisation of Virginia. She was the daughter of Powhatan, the chief of a group of Native American tribes in the Virginia area.

Trump on Ukraine

Donald Trump said he has been working “tirelessly to end the ”savage conflict in Ukraine.", adding that he wants it to stop even though it is not Americans who are the victims of the war.

“People have been talking about that so much lately with everything going on with Ukraine and Russia, and a lot of things are happening in the Middle East, uh rough neighborhood, actually. I'm also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight the United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense, with no security, with no keep it going for another five years? Yeah, yeah, you you would say… Pocahontas says yes,” Trump said.

“Thousand people have been killed every single week. More than that, they're Russian young people, they're Ukrainian young people. They're not Americans, but I wanted to stop,” Donald Trump added.

He said Europe has “sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine by far”.

“They've spent more buying Russian oil and gas than they have defending, and we've spent perhaps 350 billion dollars like taking candy from a baby. That's what happened. And they've spent $100 billion dollars. What a difference that is, and we have an ocean separating us and they don't but we're getting along very well with them and lots of good things are happening,” he said.

US President Donald Trump first Congress address of his second term follows a turbulent first six weeks in office during which he has taken actions to reshaped US foreign policy, triggered a trade war with key allies, reduced the federal workforce, and engaged in a verbal spat with Ukraine's Zelensky in the White House, where he has hosted several other global leaders as well.