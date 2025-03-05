‘Working tirelessly to end savage conflict in Ukraine’, says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump claimed that both Ukraine and Russia are ready to come to the negotiating table to end the ongoing war, a conflict that has killed and wounded millions. He cited a letter purportedly sent by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate a peace settlement under Trump’s leadership. Donald Trump said he has been in discussions with Russian officials and they are ready to seek peace.(AFP)

“Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,” Trump said during his 1st address to the Congress this term, reading from what he claimed was a letter from Zelensky. “My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

"Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you," Zelensky's letter reads, Trump says.

Trump also stated that he has been in discussions with Russian officials and has received “strong signals” that they, too, are prepared to seek peace. “Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” he asked the crowd. “It’s time to stop this madness. It’s time to halt the killing. It’s time to end the senseless war.”