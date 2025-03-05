Menu Explore
‘Working tirelessly to end savage conflict in Ukraine’, says Donald Trump

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2025 10:00 AM IST

“Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,” Trump said during his address to the Congress, reading from what he claimed was a letter from Zelensky.

President Donald Trump claimed that both Ukraine and Russia are ready to come to the negotiating table to end the ongoing war, a conflict that has killed and wounded millions. He cited a letter purportedly sent by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate a peace settlement under Trump’s leadership.

Donald Trump said he has been in discussions with Russian officials and they are ready to seek peace.(AFP)
Donald Trump said he has been in discussions with Russian officials and they are ready to seek peace.(AFP)

“Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,” Trump said during his 1st address to the Congress this term, reading from what he claimed was a letter from Zelensky. “My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

"Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you," Zelensky's letter reads, Trump says.

Trump also stated that he has been in discussions with Russian officials and has received “strong signals” that they, too, are prepared to seek peace. “Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” he asked the crowd. “It’s time to stop this madness. It’s time to halt the killing. It’s time to end the senseless war.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
