Pope Leo XIV’s brother Louis is a Trump fan, resurfaced Facebook posts reveal

Cardinal Robert Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, was elected the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on May 8, making history as the first pope American. Born in Chicago, Pope Leo grew up with two older brothers, Louis and John. Now, screenshots of older posts from what appears to be Louis Prevost’s Facebook account have surfaced, suggesting he is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance. Pope Leo XIV's brother, Louis, is a supporter of President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance.(AFP and Screenshot/ Facebook)

In one post in September last year, he wrote, “They tried to take President Trump out again. How does this happen? I wonder who is so afraid of him becoming President again that they want him dead. He must know and have some real dirt on some people. Just makes one imagine what they were trying to find when they raided his home for supposedly stolen and classified documents if they're willing to kill for it. Lord, protect him and keep him safe.”

After the VP debate in October last year, he posted, “JD Vance was phenomenal debating Tim Walz and the moderators. Very knowledgeable and well spoken. He will make a great VP and then, a great President."

What Pope Leo XIV Has Said About Trump's Policies

Pope Leo XIV, by contrast, has previously shared posts critical of Trump's policies.

In one instance, he reposted a commentary condemning a 2024 meeting between Donald Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele about deportation logistics, writing: "Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed?"

Prevost also reposted an article headlined, "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others."

In a statement to The New York Times, Pope Leo’s other brother, John Prevost, commented on the pontiff’s stance on immigration.

"I know he's not happy with what's going on with immigration," Prevost said. "I know that for a fact."

"How far he'll go with it is only one's guess, but he won't just sit back. I don't think he'll be the silent one," he added.