Did Pope Leo XIV vote for Trump in 2024 US election? Here's what we know about his political views

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, was elected on Thursday night, ending the Papal Conclave. Born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, he will have a significant influence on the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide and will help shape the future of the Catholic Church. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane(REUTERS)

Pope Leo XIV did not cast a ballot in the two most recent elections, in 2020 and 2016, according to information from the L2 Data service. He, however, voted in the general elections held in 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012. As per CBS News, he also cast his ballot in the 2024 election, as per CBS News.

Earlier, some of his voting records were shared on social media, which fueled rumors that he is a Republican.

Did Pope Leo XIV vote for Trump in 2024? Know about his political views

While the new pope's voting history has been made public, it is still unknown who he specifically supported in the presidential race.

Taking to Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said, “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope.”

“It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Pope Leo XIV's dual citizenship and his stand on abortion

Social media highlights Leo's political views. For example, his X account featured a National Catholic Reporter piece that was critical of Vice President JD Vance. Additionally, he reshared other articles that challenged Trump's immigration record. During Trump's first tenure, he shared multiple posts in January 2017 condemning his refugee restriction.

In 2012, The New York Times stated that Leo said pop culture fostered “sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel,” referring to the “homosexual lifestyle.” He has also posted articles that oppose abortion rights.

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV's first general audience date determined; Vatican releases complete schedule

In a recent speech, Leo expressed his opposition to abortion, stating that “God's mercy calls us to protect every life, especially those society overlooks—the child yet to be born and the elderly nearing their journey's end—because each bears Christ's face.”

The Pope reposted a statement issued by Cardinal Blase Cupich after a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017. The letter called for “increased access to mental health care and stronger, sensible gun control laws.”

Born in Chicago's Illinois on September 14, 1955, Pope Leo attended Villanova University and the Catholic Theological Union before attending Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas, where he studied canon law. His dual citizenship in Peru allowed him to do a lot of missionary work there. In 2023, Pope Francis selected him as the Dicastery for Bishops' prefect.