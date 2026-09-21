Presley Gerber’s ‘MISUNDERSTOOD’ face tattoo in focus amid death at 27 and mental health battle

Presley Gerber’s decision to get a “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattoo across his cheek has resurfaced following his death at 27. Fans revisit the model’s public battles with mental health, addiction and the pressures of growing up in the spotlight.

Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber, who died at a rehabilitation facility at 27, had previously opened up about feeling misunderstood, addiction recovery and his mental health struggles. (Presley Gerber | Instagram )

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Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been released, and an autopsy remains pending. His family has requested privacy.

Also read: Presley Gerber cause of death: How did Cindy Crawford's son die at 27? All on mental health struggle

The "MISUNDERSTOOD" tattoo

Deep Dive What did Presley Gerber's 'MISUNDERSTOOD' tattoo symbolize for him? Presley Gerber's 'MISUNDERSTOOD' tattoo symbolized his personal feelings and the struggles he faced internally, as he felt that people did not understand what he was experiencing. Why did Presley Gerber decide to remove his 'MISUNDERSTOOD' face tattoo? Gerber appeared to have removed the tattoo due to backlash and personal struggles, suggesting an ongoing effort to manage his mental health better. How did Presley Gerber contribute to discussions about mental health and addiction? Presley Gerber contributed by openly sharing his experiences with mental health struggles through social media, including a series called 'Mental Health Mondays' to encourage conversations around the topic.

The face tattoo, which read “MISUNDERSTOOD,” became a defining and controversial moment in Gerber’s public image. He debuted the ink in February 2020 after working with celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena.

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{{^usCountry}} The tattoo quickly drew criticism from some followers who questioned his decision to permanently mark his face. Gerber responded to critics at the time, saying people did not understand what he was experiencing internally. “You don't know how I feel. You're not in my head.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tattoo quickly drew criticism from some followers who questioned his decision to permanently mark his face. Gerber responded to critics at the time, saying people did not understand what he was experiencing internally. “You don't know how I feel. You're not in my head.” {{/usCountry}}

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He explained that the tattoo represented his personal feelings. “I don’t feel very understood, I guess,” Gerber said while defending the tattoo.

“If anyone has s--- to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address — I promise — and you can come say it to my face,” Gerber said in the video where he addressed the tattoo.

Gerber had several tattoos, including a barbed wire design on his hand and a gun tattoo near his hip. He also shared a matching tattoo with his sister Kaia Gerber, and previously had “Kaia XXIII” as a tribute to his sister, which was inked on his arm in 2018.

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Tattoo removed after backlash and personal struggles

About a year after getting the tattoo, Gerber appeared to have removed the cheek ink. In August 2021, he was photographed in Malibu without the “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattoo visible on his face, PEOPLE reported.

Photos shared on his Instagram earlier that month showed the tattoo fading, suggesting he was undergoing removal treatment.

Gerber’s openness about his struggles later became a major part of his public identity. He spoke about depression, anxiety and substance abuse while encouraging conversations about mental health.

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On the Studio 22 podcast, Gerber said he hoped sharing his experiences could help others facing similar challenges. He described mental health as an ongoing effort and said he wanted people struggling to know they were not alone.

At the time, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Presley was doing well as the tattoo removal seemed evident. “He is very focused on helping his dad out to keep their restaurant going. He is working most days,” the source told PEOPLE.