Prince Andrew defends ties to banned ‘Chinese spy’ from the UK: ‘The Duke of York ceased all contact’

Prince Andrew stated he "ceased all contact" with a businessman accused of being a Chinese spy who has been barred from the United Kingdom. Notably, the Duke withdrew from royal duties in 2019 following public backlash over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A former UK security minister said Friday, december 13, that it was "extremely embarrassing" that a suspected Chinese spy had become a confidant of disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

The Duke’s office explained in a statement that the businessman, identified as H6, was introduced to Andrew through official channels, and “nothing of a sensitive nature” was ever discussed, per Daily Mail.

This controversy arose as H6, banned from entering the UK on national security grounds, lost an appeal against the decision. The ban was implemented by then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman in March 2023, following claims that H6 could facilitate relationships between prominent UK figures and senior Chinese officials, potentially enabling political interference by the Chinese state.

Prince Andres responds to national security briefing

A briefing to the home secretary in July 2023 highlighted these risks, citing H6’s “close confidante” with Andrew as part of the threat.

The Duke’s statement clarified, “The Duke of York followed advice from His Majesty's Government and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised. The Duke met the individual through official channels with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed.”

“He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security,” it added.

The businessman excluded from UK over links to Chinese communist party

The businessman reportedly attended Andrew's birthday party in 2020 and was involved in communications suggesting he could act on the Duke's behalf when dealing with Chinese investors.

A letter from Andrew’s adviser, Dominic Hampshire, described H6 as sitting “at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on.” This and other documents were discovered on H6’s devices during a 2021 search at a UK port.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) upheld the decision to exclude H6 from the UK, citing his covert activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The tribunal concluded that Braverman was justified in her actions, calling the exclusion “proportionate.”

Interestingly, reports indicate that British intelligence briefed King Charles III in an emergency meeting about the alleged security breach. “The King has been briefed about this situation regarding the suspected Chinese spy and is very aware of what has been and what is being done about it,” a royal source told The Mirror UK