Prince Harry fears repeating Princess Diana’s fate after losing legal battle: ‘I don’t want history to repeat…'

In a striking and emotional interview with the BBC, Prince Harry raised alarms about his safety and that of his family, drawing a chilling parallel to the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana. He candidly suggested that the downgrading of his security could leave him vulnerable to harm, warning that without the same protective measures afforded to other senior members of the royal family, he and his loved ones may face an increased risk from individuals with malicious intent. In a poignant BBC interview, Prince Harry highlighted safety fears for himself and his family, linking them to Princess Diana's death.(Getty Images/File Photo)

Prince Harry insinuates suffering the same fate as Princess Diana

Fearing for the security of his family, which includes Meghan Markle and his two children, in the interview, Prince Harry declared, “I don't want history to repeat itself. Through the [court] process, I have discovered that some people want history to repeat itself.”

He added that the “other side” in the legal battle “won in keeping me unsafe” after he lost his appeal to reinstate bodyguards whenever he is in the UK in court, yesterday. He shared with BBC, “I’m sure that some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, consider this a huge win.”

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, tragically died in a car crash on August 31, 1997, along with her partner Dodi Fayed and their driver, Henri Paul. The crash occurred in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, as they were being pursued by a fleet of paparazzi.

A 2008 inquest into the incident concluded that Diana, aged 36, had been unlawfully killed due to "grossly negligent driving" by Paul, who was reportedly trying to escape the relentless photographers at the time, as reported by Daily Mail.

Prince Harry attacks King Charles after losing appeal in court

In the revealing interview, Prince Harry expressed his deep frustration and heartbreak over losing his legal battle to restore taxpayer-funded security for him and his family. The ruling not only left him without the protection he feels is necessary but also saddled him with a hefty £1.5 million in legal costs, stating he was "devastated".

Speaking of his disappointment, he made blistering remarks about King Charles, saying he “won't speak to me” and that he “doesn't know how much longer he has left.” He also added that he had “discovered that some people want history to repeat itself, which is pretty dark”.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, writing for the Daily Express, suggested that the only way Prince Harry would feel safe returning to the UK with his family would be if he were formally invited. Such an invitation, Bond explained, would likely come with the guarantee of the necessary security measures in place.

However, the Duke of Sussex’s “bombshell of an interview” is expected to only strain the father-son relationship. She wrote, “At the root of the rift is the question of trust. Harry's father and brother do not trust Harry to keep conversations private. And this loudspeaker of a diatribe against them is not going to make them change their minds.”