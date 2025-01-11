Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open $14 million Montecito home to friends affected by LA wildfires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened the doors of their $14 million Montecito home to their loved ones who were forced to evacuate due to the Pacific Palisades and Eaton wildfires. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also spotted outside the Pasadena Convention Center, distributing supplies to the victims. (FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.(AFP)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open Montecito home to LA wildfires evacuees

The Sussexes live 90 miles north of Los Angeles in Montecito, a Santa Barbara enclave which is currently not under the threat of evacuation orders. In addition to opening their home to the evacuees, Prince Harry and Meghan are determining the most impactful ways to extend maximum support to those affected by the wildfires through their Archewell Foundation, reported People.

Their foundation is working with chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen to provide meals to those who have been displaced. The couple has also donated essential supplies, clothes, and children's items to those in need. As the wildfires continue to wreak havoc across the city, forcing more than 130,000 to evacuate, Meghan and Prince Harry with Pasadena’s mayor, Victor Gordo, on Friday.

They thanked the first responders and met with Andrés at food stations to thank the relief teams. “It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected,” Gordo told Fox 11 of his meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, adding, “It’s very important.”

During their Pasadena visit, the royal couple made a stop at the Rose Bowl, “people were very happy to see them,” according to Gordo. “They want to be as helpful as they can be … we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbours.”