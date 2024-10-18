Prince Harry pulled a prank on King Charles and his wife, and now it's viral on TikTok

Prince Harry recently went viral on TikTok for a playful prank he pulled on King Charles during his wedding to Queen Camilla decades ago. The clip, originally shared by a fan account dedicated to Princess Diana, has fans feeling that Harry was throwing a little love—and maybe some shade—in honour of his late mother. With adorable clips of a young Harry and his beloved mom, Princess Diana, mixed in, this playful moment has gathered a flurry of likes, comments, and shares across platforms like X and YouTube. Queen Camilla in Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Prince Harry’s prank on King and Queen during their wedding

King Charles and Queen Camilla got hitched back in April 2005 at Windsor Guildhall. At the time Harry was still in his early 20’s. At the time, a young Duke of Sussex—barely in his twenties—couldn’t resist pulling a prank on the newlyweds, launching fistfuls of confetti straight onto his dad’s head. While the video is quite hold, hazy, and almost blurry, many cheeky edits of the same are going viral on social media. One such video racked up a whopping 8.5 million views, nearly a million likes, and over 2,000 comments.

The clip shows Harry sneakily approaching his dad, before showering him and Camilla with a burst of confetti, as if he's saying, “Let’s kick off the celebration with a twist of drama!” and then bolts to giggle with his brother!

"The fun-loving Harry most of us loved,” a person commented. “Cmmon you can clearly see the anger in his eyes, behind that smile,” a second noted. “He is not happy, he is frustrated,” a third chimed in. "The way he throws those flowers over his father, I can feel his anger,’ a fourth wrote. “If you read his book, he tells us all how he felt that day.”

Harry and William were definitely not fans of Queen Camilla, often referred to as the "third woman" in their lives during King Charles's marriage to Princess Diana. Harry, who lost his mother at a young age, had a close bond with her. The brothers faced a challenging adjustment period with the new queen; while William eventually seemed to learn to live with her, Harry still appeared to hold some grudges. In his book Spare, he labeled his stepmother as a "villain" and described her as dangerous, expressing his deep-seated feelings about their relationship.

What did Harry write about Queen Camilla in Spare?

Harry’s memoir, Spare, angered many royal family members, including William, Catherine, and King Charles. However, one individual who bore the brunt of his criticisms was likely his stepmother, Camilla. He depicted her as the villain in his life, describing her as a dangerous person. In the book, he shared how he and William urged their father not to marry her, but eventually, they resigned themselves to the reality that he was finally marrying someone he loved.

“I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” Harry wrote in Spare. “In a funny way, I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?”

Harry claimed, “She was the villain; she was a third person in the marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image. The need for her to rehabilitate her image made her dangerous because of the connections she was forging within the British press.” If Spare wasn't enough, he took his grievances to 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, asserting, “There was an open willingness on both sides to trade information, and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there were going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that,” accusing her of leaking stories—something critics argued the Queen never did.