Prince William, Trump to attend grand re-opening of Notre-Dame on Saturday

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is set to attend the highly anticipated reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday, marking the culmination of a multi-year restoration project following the devastating fire that ravaged the iconic landmark in 2019. The ceremony, which is expected to draw around 50 heads of state and government, will be an occasion to celebrate not only the cathedral’s restoration but also the resilience of both France and the global Catholic community. This photograph shows video mapping on the facade of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral a few days before its reopening.(AFP)

Kensington Palace confirmed the Prince's attendance, stating that he is traveling to Paris at the request of the UK government on behalf of His Majesty’s Government. “The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame cathedral,” a palace spokesperson said. "His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty’s Government on behalf of the United Kingdom."

Prince William will be joined by several world leaders, including US president-elect Donald Trump, who has also confirmed his attendance at the event. French President Emmanuel Macron extended invitations to dozens of dignitaries, further underscoring the significance of the occasion.

The Prince of Wales’ visit will mark his first official trip to Paris since 2017, when he and his wife, Catherine, made a two-day visit following the Brexit referendum. However, the Duchess of Cambridge will not accompany him this time. The palace confirmed that Kate Middleton, who had recently resumed public engagements after recovering from cancer, would remain in the UK.

Notre-Dame's Grand re-opening

The grand reopening of Notre-Dame will be a two-part event. On Saturday evening, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead over 1,500 guests through a ceremonial service to mark the building's return to the world stage. Sunday’s events will feature an inaugural Mass, with special rites to consecrate the cathedral's main altar. These services will be broadcast globally, serving as a testament to the enduring cultural and religious significance of the 850-year-old cathedral.

Despite the high-profile nature of the event, tickets for the first week of Masses at Notre-Dame sold out in a mere 25 minutes, with the faithful eager to return to worship inside the sacred space. The ceremony will be a moment of pride for both France and the Catholic Church, symbolizing the triumph of restoration over disaster.

While the Prince of Wales will be representing the UK at this momentous occasion, the attendance of other senior royals remains unclear. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether King Charles III will participate. The monarch, who is currently receiving treatment for cancer, has been notably absent from recent public events. His wife, Queen Camilla, is also recovering from a recent bout of pneumonia, which led her to cancel some engagements.