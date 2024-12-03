Donald Trump to attend Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral reopening after five-year restoration

US President-elect Donald Trump will visit Paris this weekend to attend the famous Notre Dame Cathedral reopening. The 13th-century cathedral, which is regarded as one of the best specimens of French Gothic architecture, was destroyed by fire on April 15, 2019. A journalist walks past the "Head of Christ crowned with thorns" (R), from the chapel of Notre Dame de l'Echerelle-Troyes, during a press visit of the renewed Time Gallery at the Louvre-Lens (AFP)

The old building's full restoration took five years.

"It is an honour to announce that I will be travelling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the magnificent and historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago," Donald Trump said in a post on the social networking site Truth Social.

"The restoration of Notre Dame to her full splendour, and perhaps more so, has been made possible by the extraordinary work of (French) President Emmanuel Macron. Everyone will have a really memorable day! Trump stated.

After the reopening ceremonies on December 7 and 8, there will be an octave of activities until December 15, which will include two performances of Magnificat by Jean-Sébastien Bach on December 17 and 18.

National Geographic cited Olivier Josse, the cathedral's secretary general, as stating, "This is a very big moment, eagerly awaited by the whole world."

He claimed that the high level of excitement surrounding the reopening reflects the strong desire to visit and rediscover Notre Dame.

"If I had to choose one word, it would be patience." Everyone must be patient," Josse stated.

Late in the afternoon, the Archbishop of Paris will preside over the reopening service, which will be attended by Macron and Trump, as well as politicians, benefactors, representatives from all Parisian parishes, members of the cathedral chapter, and Parisian clergy.

The Archbishop will use his staff to hit Notre Dame's locked door during the ritual. Psalm 121 will be sung three times in the cathedral as a "reaction."

On the third occasion, the doors of the cathedral will open as the previously silent building reverberates with the chorus of gratitude.

The Archbishop of Paris will preside over the first Mass, which will include the consecration of the high altar, on December 8 at 10.30 a.m.

Nearly 170 bishops from France and other countries, as well as one priest from each of the 106 parishes in the Paris Diocese and one priest from each of the seven Eastern Catholic Churches, will join the festivities at the invitation of Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. Devotees from these communities will also be present.