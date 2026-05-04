Princess Eugenie family: Andrew's daughter expecting third child with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child together, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Princess Eugenie pregnant: Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child, due this summer. (AP)

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"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news," the Palace said on social media.

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Princess Eugenie's family and kids

The couple's two children, August, five, and Ernest, two, are "also very excited to have another sibling join the family", the message said.

The baby is due this summer.

The princess, 36, also shared the news on her Instagram account alongside an image of her young sons holding a baby scan.

"Baby Brooksbank due 2026!" the caption read, followed by a series of red hearts and a baby emoji.

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{{^usCountry}} The new arrival - who will not be an HRH - will be 15th in line to the throne, moving ahead of their great-uncle the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new arrival - who will not be an HRH - will be 15th in line to the throne, moving ahead of their great-uncle the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brooksbank celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brooksbank celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He and Princess Eugenie married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child August in February 2021. Ernest, their second son, was born in May 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He and Princess Eugenie married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child August in February 2021. Ernest, their second son, was born in May 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The baby will be a fifth grandchild for the princess's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The baby will be a fifth grandchild for the princess's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Who is Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank? {{/usCountry}}

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Brooksbank, who was born in London, has had a long-standing career in the hospitality sector, serving as a nightclub manager at Mahiki and as a brand ambassador for George Clooney's well-known tequila brand, Casamigos. In 2022, he began a new position at Discovery Land Company, a development firm located in Portugal. He and Eugenie now divide their time between London and Portugal.

In 2010, at the age of 24, Brooksbank first met 20-year-old Princess Eugenie during a skiing holiday in Switzerland, where they were both guests at the same resort.

After the announcement of their engagement in January 2018, Brooksbank shared with the BBC that his encounter with Eugenie felt like "love at first sight."

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The couple dated for more than seven years before Brooksbank proposed in January 2018 while on vacation in Nicaragua. Later that same year, they exchnaged vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12.

Although he comes from a lineage of British nobility and subsequently married into the British royal family, Brooksbank does not possess a royal title of his own.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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