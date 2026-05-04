Princess Eugenie family: Andrew's daughter expecting third child with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child together, Buckingham Palace has announced. Princess Eugenie pregnant: Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child, due this summer. (AP)

"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news," the Palace said on social media.

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Princess Eugenie's family and kids The couple's two children, August, five, and Ernest, two, are "also very excited to have another sibling join the family", the message said.

The baby is due this summer.

The princess, 36, also shared the news on her Instagram account alongside an image of her young sons holding a baby scan.

"Baby Brooksbank due 2026!" the caption read, followed by a series of red hearts and a baby emoji.

The new arrival - who will not be an HRH - will be 15th in line to the throne, moving ahead of their great-uncle the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.

Brooksbank celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday.

He and Princess Eugenie married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child August in February 2021. Ernest, their second son, was born in May 2023.

The baby will be a fifth grandchild for the princess's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.