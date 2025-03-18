Pro wrestler, 39, dies mid-match after suffering medical emergency in New Jersey

Star independent wrestler Vince Steele passed away after suffering a medical emergency during a match in New Jersey on Sunday. Fondly known as “The Jurassic Juggernaut,” he was 39 years old. Brii Combination Wrestling (BCW) officials confirmed on Monday that pro wrestler Vince Steele passed away during a match in New Jersey. (X /@BCW_Wrestling_)

According to multiple US reports, including the ones cited by The New York Post, the New York City native suffered a “cardiac event” while participating in a four-way bout at a Brii Combination Wrestling (BCW) event in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

BCW eventually announced the tragic news on X on Monday. “During yesterday’s event, Vince suffered a medical emergency in the ring. We want to express our deepest gratitude to the Ridgefield Park Police Department, who were on the scene within minutes and immediately provided emergency medical assistance,” read the tweet. “Despite their rapid response and the best efforts of first responders, we tragically lost Vince.”

They added, "This is an unimaginable loss, and we ask for patience and respect as we process this tragedy. We will share more details in the coming days on how we plan to honour Vince’s incredible legacy.”

This is a developing post.