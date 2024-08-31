Rapper Fatman Scoop dead after suffering medical emergency at concert in Connecticut

Rapper Fatman Scoop died at the age of 53 on Friday night after collapsing amidst his performance during a free event in Connecticut at Hamden Town Center Park, CT Insider reported, citing his his tour manager. Rapper Fatman Scoop(Getty Images)

The New York-born artist, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, was performing at the “Green & Gold Party” in Hamden, when he experienced a "medical emergency."

Social media footage showed the shirtless Fatman Scoop energising the throng at Town Center Park before collapsing and disappearing from view of the audience.

In the video footage obtained by several outlets, people could be seen conducting chest compressions behind the DJ set's screen.

While his concert was scheduled to begin at 7.15 pm, authorities were summoned to the park at 8:33 pm, TMZ reported.

He was taken to a nearby hospital after being carried off the stage on a stretcher.