Prince Harry could get kicked out of US as visa files to be made public amid drug use claims

Prince Harry is potentially facing being booted out of the US as an American court has ordered that documents related to the Duke of Sussex’s visa application must be made public by Tuesday, March 18. Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation alleged that Britain's Prince Harry lied about his past illegal drug history on his US visa documents to gain entry into the country in 2020. (REUTERS)

As per court documents dated March 15, Judge Carl Nichols’ ruling has pushed the Department of Homeland Security to release redacted versions of the files following The Heritage Foundation’s freedom of information (FOI) request.

The Heritage Foundation vs Prince Harry

The conservative US think tank alleged that the duke may have lied about his past illegal drug use that should’ve disqualified him from getting his US visa. The organisation cited his allusions to using cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir “Spare” to question his entry into the US in 2020.

Despite previously shutting out the FOI request, DHS lawyers agreed in February to release redacted versions of the immigration forms. “Specifically, defendant would propose redacting all information in these items that would reveal information that the court has determined defendant can withhold,” lawyer John Bardo said in a court filing.

Donald Trump's previous reaction to the Prince Harry drug controversy

The latest development also comes after President Donald Trump intervened, ruling out Prince Harry being deported from the US. “I’ll leave him alone,” he told the New York Post in February. Referring to his wife, Meghan Markle, Trump added, “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

On the contrary, the US president previously refuted the chances of Prince Harry getting “special privileges” if he was found to have lied on his application. “No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action,” he said in a GB News interview with Nigel Farage in March 2024.

On his part, the duke wrote in his memoir how cocaine “didn’t do anything for me,” adding “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”