Viral posts show Mount Rushmore sculpture with Trump's face ‘on display at Mar-a-Lago’ | See photos

President Donald Trump keeps a sculpture in his office showing an altered Mount Rushmore,’ posts widely shared on X claim. The information, which has resurfaced now, was reported by Business Insider in November 2021. Viral posts show Mount Rushmore sculpture with Trump's face ‘on display at Mar-a-Lago’ (AFP)

At the time, images of Trump at Mar-a-Lago showing a similar sculpture placed on a lower shelf surfaced. It appeared to be one that Kristi Noem gave Trump in 2020 at an Independence Day event at the real Mount Rushmore.

Dubbed the ‘Mount Trumpmore’ sculpture, it adds Trump's likeness to those of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

One of the latest posts was shared on X with the caption: “On display at Mar-a-Lago: A golden Mount Rushmore monument with Trump head on it”. Take a look:

Photos of a similar sculpture surfaced in 2021

Back in 2021, a viral photo of Trump posing with Kyle Rittenhouse, the person acquitted of homicide after being accused of murdering two men at an anti-racism protest, showed part of a similar sculpture by Trump’s knees.

The bronze was also seen in another photo of a Taekwondo master presenting Trump with an honorary certificate.

At the time, the outlet reported that a version of the sculpture was also sold as merchandise by the Trump campaign.

The Daily Beast reported in 2021 that the sculpture, kept below a table at the Trump resort in Palm Beach, Florida, was created by South Dakota artists Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby. “That’s our piece,” Leuning told the outlet at the time. “Definitely. That’s pretty cool.” He added that he was happy to see the statue had been displayed because often “stuff ends up in a closet.”

In the sculpture, Trump’s face is next to Lincoln. It was presented to Trump by Noem on July 3, 2020, before he spoke at Mount Rushmore as part of a political rally and fireworks display. Anonymous donors paid for it.