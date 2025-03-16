Donald Trump sparks concerns after tripping on the stairs of his Marine One chopper: ‘He is unfit for office’

President Donald Trump was seen stumbling up the steps of his Marine One chopper, sparking fears about his health. A video that surfaced on social media shows the president walking towards the helicopter with Elon Musk's son, Ã† A-Xii, and then tripping while trying to take the first step. However, he quickly regained balance and avoided any potential accident. Donald Trump sparks concerns after tripping on the stairs of his Marine One chopper (AFP)

Trump and MAGA fans mocked Joe Biden in 2023 when the former president, who was 80 years old at the time, stumbled and fell at the Air Force Graduation ceremony in Colorado. Many questioned the then-president over his capability to lead the US and made speculations about his health. The same is now happening with Trump.

‘He is unfit for office’

An X user shared the video, captioning it, “Would you look at that, Trump tripped on the stairs..Media completely silent about it.”

Many commented on the post, with one user saying, “If it had been Biden, it would've been headline news.” One user wrote, “Yep, it’s that right leg again. They’ve got video of him having trouble getting out of the golf cart at Mar-a-Lago a few times. That’s the same side of his body that has that black and blue mark on the back of his hand too.” Another said, “He's lacking stamina!”

“...and it looks like he's having difficulty lifting his child shield,” one user wrote, referring to Trump lifting Musk’s son onto the stairs. “Old age and obesity are really catching up with him,” one user wrote, while another said, “He is unfit for office.” One said, “Of course, no one reports about it. Otherwise, his followers would see that he stumbles over his own legs and that he is no longer fit.”

Trump previously sparked concerns after he appeared to struggle to read a teleprompter. A clip that previously surfaced showed him incorrectly pronouncing the word "patron saint" by instead saying "patriot saint," and then repeating it again.