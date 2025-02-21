Plot twist: Prince Harry's secret US visa records to be made public despite Trump ruling out deportation

Taking a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage, Donald Trump had previously declared he wouldn’t be deporting the Duke of Sussex because “he’s got enough problems with his wife.” Just days after his cheeky remark, the Department of Homeland Security has pulled a shocking twist, revealing that at least some of Harry’s visa documents will be released to the public. Prince Harry has been served major plot twists in his drug use probe despite Donald Trump calling off deportation plans. (REUTERS)

The DHS initially refused a Freedom of Information request for his files, which led to the right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation suing the US agency.

DHS' legal twist in Prince Harry's visa documents case

According to the Daily Mail, Homeland Security’s lawyers have decided that three items in his visa documents can be unsealed - but with redactions - to confirm whether Prince Harry lied about his drug use on his immigration forms. Lawyer John Bardo said in a filing, the agency had “determined that redacted versions of items 1-3 can be made public.”

The official statement further reads, “Specifically, Defendant would propose redacting all information in these items that would reveal information that the Court has determined Defendant can withhold.” However, in the case of a fourth item, the agency found that it may not be possible to get rid of the existing redactions “without releasing information that the Court has determined (DHS) can withhold.”

The official materials are expected to be handed over to Judge Carl Nichols by March 6, 2025. It wasn’t revealed as to what the four items enclose.

Unexpected turns served

The Heritage Foundation, keen on catching the duke’s alleged lies, stands firm in its stance against him, especially with his memoir “Spare” and Netflix series Harry referencing his use of cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms.

Despite previously rejecting Heritage’s request to make Prince Harry’s docs publicly available, Judge Nichols reconsidered his decision after a hearing, saying that a “maximum amount” of material related to Harry’s visa documents must be outed.

Meanwhile, Trump’s own declaration of deciding to take things easy on the duke cancels out his last year’s comments about how he "wouldn't protect” Prince Harry after being re-elected.