Trump, Elon Musk spoof cameos featured in shocking NSFW scene of over-the-top shounen manga

With this latest manga spoof cameo, MAGA may as well mean “Make Anime Great Again.” In yet another unsurprisingly unexpected move, the violent martial arts manga series Baki the Grappler is back with its infamous absurd features. The controversial series, which now also has an anime adaptation, has often spoofed political figures through appearances of characters wildly resembling US presidents like George W Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Characters presumably fashioned after Elon Musk and Donald Trump were featured in Baki Rahen Chapter 39. (X)

Elon Musk and Donald Trump-like characters in Baki Rahen manga go viral online

Screengrabs of the latest chapter of the Baki the Grappler franchise's saga, Baki Rahen, are going viral online because they feature character parodies of US President Donald Trump and billionaire tech titan Elon Musk, who is referred to as “Elom.”

According to scans of Baki Rahen Chapter 39 widely circulating on X, formerly Twitter, these characters, presumably inspired by Elon Musk and Donald Trump, are featured in an excessively NSFW scene. Yujiro Hanma, Baki’s half-brother, confronts both the two male characters. Assuming a menacing stance, Yujiro threatens to violate them, saying, “If you two idiots’re just gonna keep doin’ whatever you want like this, then… I’ll r*pe the both of you!”

Baki the Grappler's creator sends a message to Elon Musk

Mitsuzen, an anime-manga news-related page on Instagram, further reported that the Baki Rahen manga, written and illustrated by Japanese artist Keisuke Itagaki, ends with an author note directly addressed to Elon Musk despite the characters based on the Tesla boss and the 47th POTUS being caught in an exceedingly foul-mouthed and suggestive situation. “Elon, if you’re reading this, would you financially support me in starting a manga licensing company? Thanks,” read the message.

Given the current real-life scenario, it may not be a long shot, after all. Musk, who's come to embrace his gamer identity, recently confirmed that he's on the path to “Make Games Great Again” by launching an AI-based video game studio through his new startup xAI. The tech mogul has previously professed his love for anime as well. If he continues down that path, we might as well have a new Elon Musk-led manga licensing company announcement at our hands too soon.

Netizens react to the shocking Elon Musk, Donald Trump scene in Baki manga series

Some fans instantly started questioning the credibility of the viral posts, questioning if the scans were real. Other readers familiar with the Baki series’ antics reminded the unversed that there was “nothing new” about the latest stunt. “Yujiro Hanma has done this Shtick with every current US President. Obama, Hillary, Hell this is Trump’s second time,” an X user commented.

“Baki is the best manga ever. The latest chapter with Yujiro casually humiliating Elon Musk and Donald Trump, flexing his god-tier dominance as the Strongest Creature on Earth, is literally peak fiction. #Baki #YujiroHanma,” wrote another netizen.

Yet another user reacted, "BAKI HAS OFFICIALLY LOST ITS MIND. 🤯🔥

Elon Musk and Donald Trump… in Baki?! And the storyline is even wilder than you think. Fans are spiralling, the timeline is in shambles, and nobody knows what’s real anymore. What is this manga even about at this point?! 😂💀 #ThanksKeisuke

DID YOU SEE THIS COMING? 👀"

With Trump's latest manga sighting, many others were also drawn back to the memories of the MAGA leader being featured in a Death Note one-shot. Though not named directly there, the character blatantly seems to be fashioned after the American politician.