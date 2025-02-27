Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘We demand…’: Pro-Palestine protesters storm Barnard College in NYC, stage protest at Milbank Hall| Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 27, 2025 07:06 AM IST

A group of pro-Palestine protesters stormed Milbank Hall on the Barnard College campus on Wednesday. The college is affiliated with Columbia University.

A group of pro-Palestine protesters, wearing keffiyehs, stormed Milbank Hall on the Barnard College campus on Wednesday. They were protesting against the expulsions of two students who allegedly disrupted a Columbia University class on Modern Israel last month, NY Post reported.

Pro-Palestine protesters stormed Milbank Hall on the Barnard College campus.(X/ @ColumbiaSJP)
Pro-Palestine protesters stormed Milbank Hall on the Barnard College campus.(X/ @ColumbiaSJP)

Videos from the college showed protesters chanting, “there is only solution, intifada revolution.”

They were also heard chanting, “Grinage, Grinage you can’t hide,” referencing Barnard College Dean Leslie Grinage.

Elisha (Lishi) Baker, a student at Columbia, claimed students were not allowed to attend classes.

“The building is locked down and students cannot get to classes,” Baker wrote on X. “The disruption of academics couldn’t be more clear cut."

Protesters distributed pamphlets addressed to Dean Leslie Grinage, listing the following demands -

"1. Immediate reversal of the two Barnard students' expulsions.

2. Amnesty for all students disciplined for pro-Palestine action or thought. Drop all the charges now!

3. A public meeting with Dean Leslie Grinage and President Laura Rosenbury.

4. Abolition of the corrupt Barnard disciplinary process and complete transparency for current, past, and future disciplinary proceedings"

Columbia University Issues Statement -

Columbia University issued a statement saying, “The disruption of academic activities is not acceptable conduct. Barnard College is a separate institution from Columbia University, although it is affiliated. Columbia is not responsible for security on Barnard's campus.”

“The disruption that is taking place at Barnard's Milbank Hall is not on Columbia's campus, and Barnard's leadership and security team are addressing the current situation. We are committed to supporting our Columbia student body and our campus community during this challenging time,” the university added in the statement shared on X.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On