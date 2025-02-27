‘We demand…’: Pro-Palestine protesters storm Barnard College in NYC, stage protest at Milbank Hall| Videos

A group of pro-Palestine protesters, wearing keffiyehs, stormed Milbank Hall on the Barnard College campus on Wednesday. They were protesting against the expulsions of two students who allegedly disrupted a Columbia University class on Modern Israel last month, NY Post reported. Pro-Palestine protesters stormed Milbank Hall on the Barnard College campus.(X/ @ColumbiaSJP)

Videos from the college showed protesters chanting, “there is only solution, intifada revolution.”

They were also heard chanting, “Grinage, Grinage you can’t hide,” referencing Barnard College Dean Leslie Grinage.

Elisha (Lishi) Baker, a student at Columbia, claimed students were not allowed to attend classes.

“The building is locked down and students cannot get to classes,” Baker wrote on X. “The disruption of academics couldn’t be more clear cut."

Protesters distributed pamphlets addressed to Dean Leslie Grinage, listing the following demands -

"1. Immediate reversal of the two Barnard students' expulsions.

2. Amnesty for all students disciplined for pro-Palestine action or thought. Drop all the charges now!

3. A public meeting with Dean Leslie Grinage and President Laura Rosenbury.

4. Abolition of the corrupt Barnard disciplinary process and complete transparency for current, past, and future disciplinary proceedings"

Columbia University Issues Statement -

Columbia University issued a statement saying, “The disruption of academic activities is not acceptable conduct. Barnard College is a separate institution from Columbia University, although it is affiliated. Columbia is not responsible for security on Barnard's campus.”

“The disruption that is taking place at Barnard's Milbank Hall is not on Columbia's campus, and Barnard's leadership and security team are addressing the current situation. We are committed to supporting our Columbia student body and our campus community during this challenging time,” the university added in the statement shared on X.