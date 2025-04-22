‘Prophecy of the Popes’: 900-year-old prescient manuscript named Pope Francis’ successor, who is it?

A 900-year-old prescient manuscript called the ‘Prophecy of the Popes’ is believed to have predicted the new pontiff. Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, following a stroke, which led to a coma and ultimately “irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse,’’ the Vatican said. Devotees carry a cutout of the late Pope Francis during a procession ahead of a prayer in Dili, East Timor, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Lorenio L.Pereira)(AP)

A selection of Catholic Church leaders will now select the next pope. However, some believe they already know who will be chosen.

What did the ‘Prophecy of the Popes’ predict?

The ‘Prophecy of the Popes’ is a series of cryptic Latin phrases in the document that are believed to describe the lineup of church leaders starting with Celestine II in 1143 and ending with “Peter the Roman” in 2027. Michel de Nostredame, a famous French astrologist and soothsayer from the 16th century known as Nostradamus, is also believed to have predicted that “Peter the Roman” will be the next pope. Some, however, tried to connect Pope Francis to the prophecy of Peter the Roman in the past due to his Italian heritage and his birth name — Giovanni di Pietro di Bernardone.

The same prophecy document also made another eerie prediction. It claimed that the second coming of Christ, when all people, living and dead, will learn their eternal fate, is very near. Some Christians think the fateful ending is coming soon, especially because the ‘Prophecy of the Pope’ ends with “Peter the Roman” in 2027.

Saint Malachy is believed to have created the ‘Prophecy of the Popes’. He is said to have received a vision, following which he wrote 112 short, mysterious phrases about the papal progression. However, some experts say he wrote it to get himself into the top position, the New York Post reported.

The final entry surrounding “Peter the Roman” says the “last pope” will preside over the church during a time of great turmoil, which will culminate in the destruction of Rome and the end of the papacy. “In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will reign Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End,” the last passage reads.