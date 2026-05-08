Publix Cane Bay shooting: Injuries reported at State Road, Summerville; scary videos emerge

A shooting took place at the Publix supermarket at Cane Bay in Summerville, South Carolina on Thursday. Injuries were reported in the incident that took place at the Publix Super Market at The Market at Cane Bay at 1724 State Road, Summerville.

Heavy police presence was reported at Publix in Cane Bay, South Carolina after a shooting there. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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Berkeley County Sheriff's Office issued a statement “Berkeley County deputies are currently on scene at Publix Cane Bay, located at 1724 State Road, investigating a shooting that resulted in injuries.” They added “A heavy law enforcement presence will remain in the area as deputies secure the scene and gather evidence. Citizens are asked to AVOID THE AREA and seek alternate routes while the investigation is active.”

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They did not provide an update on the status of the injured, or share details about the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in the shooting at the Cane Bay Publix.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, visuals showed heavy police presence in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, visuals showed heavy police presence in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One person wrote “shooting at cane bay publix about 30 mins ago. two people shot one in the leg at publix one at McDonalds. prayers for everyone involved. go home and get off the streets. no word on if they caught the shooter(s) yet.” However, these details have not been confirmed by authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wrote “shooting at cane bay publix about 30 mins ago. two people shot one in the leg at publix one at McDonalds. prayers for everyone involved. go home and get off the streets. no word on if they caught the shooter(s) yet.” However, these details have not been confirmed by authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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A local alerts page described it as a ‘multi patient’ incident and wrote “UNITS ON SCENE AT PUBLIX WITH MULTIPLE SHOTS FIRED. MULTIPLE FD, EMS, PD WITH K-9 ON THE SCENE. AT LEAST 4 PTS AT THIS TIME, SEARCH FOR SHOOTS AT THIS TIME.”

Publix Cane Bay shooting: Reactions pour in

Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at the Cane Bay Publix. One person wrote “This demonstrates the importance of not only carrying a firearm to protect yourself and loved ones, but also a First Aid and a Stop-the-Bleed kit close enough for you to get quickly,” advocating for the right to carry guns.

Another shared a personal experience and said “My husband was there when the shooting started. He counted 12 shots fired before they made it out. Guy next to him was shot in back of his thigh. Crazy sh@@ So glad my husband is ok.”

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Yet another, claiming to have been present there, said “Someone was on the floor begging. 5 shots everyone ran. Check on ur loved ones.” Further, a person added “My daughter said that they are having everyone turn around. The police are even at McDonalds. Tons of police. She was driving past Publix to pick up a mobile order and called to ask why there were so many police at Publix and more on the way. What is happening?! Someone outside of McDonald’s was shot in the arm.”

Meanwhile, others expressed anguish over what had gone down. “Terrible. But what in the world is there to be angry enough to pull a gun over in publix of all places,” one wrote. Another said “We were at familiaris just about to leave . We didn’t hear the shots but a Publix worker came running in saying there were like 5 gunshots at the Publix. We left quickly, I hope no one is hurt.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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