Pueblo, Colorado tornado warning update: Scary videos, photos show dangerous storm - watch

A tornado warning was issued for Pueblo county in Colorado on June 23. Local channel KKTV 11 News reported that the tornado warning was active till 10:45pm while some severe thunderstorm warnings were active till 11:15pm.

Videos and photos showed thunderstorms amid a tornado warning for Pueblo, Colorado. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“Threats include golf ball to baseball size hail and damaging winds. Stay weather aware!,” the local channel reported. “Pueblo Airport, Pueblo Depot and Avondale, CO,” were likely to be affected, the local channel added.

Notably, Fort Morgan in Colorado also saw rainfall today while Wiggins saw hail damage amid the ongoing warnings for the state issued by the National Weather Service.

Another page on X noted “Tornado warning in Pueblo County, CO with destructive 2.75-inch baseball hail and 70 mph winds. Severe supercells are tearing across CO right now.” A local meteorologist also shared a map of the areas likely to be impacted.

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“Tornado Warning and multiple Destructive Severe Thunderstorms in southern El Paso and northern Pueblo counties,” they wrote.

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Meanwhile, amid the tornado warning for Pueblo, scary photos and videos have emerged showing a dangerous storm forming nearby.

Pueblo tornado warning: Scary videos, photos emerge

One person on X shared a video showing lightning flash across the sky. “INSANE BOLTS above my head west of the tornado warned storm in Pueblo, CO,” they wrote.

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Another asked “A tornado warning means there is an active tornado- do you mean a watch? Or a warning? They are very different terms- coming from someone who lived in tornado Alley at one point it's important not to confuse the two at the wrong times,” while one person clarified that a tornado warning was in place.

Meanwhile, other shared photos showing an overcast sky in Pueblo County.

A video was also shared where lightning could be seen and thunder could be heard.

Then person noted the alleged video was taken in the ‘Northside of Pueblo West’. Another person shared an alleged video where lightning flashes could be seen across the night sky with strong winds blowing.

They noted the video was taken in ‘Northside pueblo’. More alleged videos of the storm were shared by people online.

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“We sat and watched that storm from our covered porch. The lightening was insane! We’re southeast of Fountain on the prairie. We are experiencing off and on rain and very small hail,” one wrote. Another added they were seeing the lightning from 50 miles away.

Yet another said “From my house! I live on the East Side of Pueblo. It’s been going like this for half and hour!”.

Another video was shared from Pueblo Depot, a person on Facebook wrote.

The clip showed heavy rainfall with lightning across the sky.