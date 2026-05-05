Queen Camilla wears, then swaps $40,700 brooch gifted by Melania Trump during US visit

Queen Camilla briefly wore a high-value Tiffany & Co. brooch gifted by US First Lady Melania Trump during her recent state visit to the United States, before later switching to a different piece, according to reports by The Mirror US and HELLO! Magazine.

The Tiffany & Co. brooch was presented to Camilla by Donald and Melania Trump during their state visit to the UK in 2025.(Reuters photo (L), File photo (R))

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The 78-year-old royal accompanied King Charles III on the trip and was seen wearing the $40,700 brooch as the couple departed the White House after meeting Donald Trump and Melania.

Switch to Cartier for Arlington visit

The brooch, described as a floral design set with diamonds and rubies, was visible as Camilla bid farewell to the Trumps. However, she later changed accessories for a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

She opted instead for a Cartier brooch featuring both the Union Jack and the American flag. The same piece had also been worn earlier when she arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, as noted by HELLO! Magazine.

Also Read: Trump Florsheim shoes: Who got gift from POTUS, how much did it cost him? Details here

Gifted by Trumps during UK visit

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{{^usCountry}} The Tiffany & Co. brooch was presented to Camilla by Donald and Melania Trump during their state visit to the UK in 2025, according to reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tiffany & Co. brooch was presented to Camilla by Donald and Melania Trump during their state visit to the UK in 2025, according to reports. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Cartier brooch worn later in the visit is understood to be a historic piece associated with Queen Elizabeth II, originally gifted in 1957, according to reports by People. Exchange of gifts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cartier brooch worn later in the visit is understood to be a historic piece associated with Queen Elizabeth II, originally gifted in 1957, according to reports by People. Exchange of gifts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Camilla had previously gifted Melania a handbag by Anya Hindmarch and a silver and enamel bowl created by artist Cara Murphy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Camilla had previously gifted Melania a handbag by Anya Hindmarch and a silver and enamel bowl created by artist Cara Murphy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the latest US visit, King Charles also presented Donald Trump with a symbolic gift: the bell from HMS Trump, a World War II-era British submarine. Presenting it at a White House state dinner, Charles said: “May it stand as a testimony to our nations' shared history and shining future.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the latest US visit, King Charles also presented Donald Trump with a symbolic gift: the bell from HMS Trump, a World War II-era British submarine. Presenting it at a White House state dinner, Charles said: “May it stand as a testimony to our nations' shared history and shining future.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: In the US, a King Charles masterclass in diplomacy

He described it as his “personal gift,” noting that the submarine played “a critical role during the war in the Pacific.”

Talking about UK-US ties during a toast, the King described the relationship as one shaped by “reconciliation, from adversaries to the closest of allies.” In a lighter remark, he said: “And should you ever need to get hold of us, well, just give us a ring.”

He added that the two nations have “fought and fallen together” in defense of shared values.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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