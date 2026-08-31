Quote of the day by Princess Diana: Every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path…'

“Every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path, and I think that it’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear.” — Princess Diana

Britain's Princess Diana poses during her visit to Footscray Park in a suburb of Melbourne on January 27, 1988. (Photo by PATRICK RIVIERE / AFP) (AFP)

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More than two decades after her death, Princess Diana’s words on courage and strength still serve as a beacon for women's empowerment. In addition to her royal position, the Princess of Wales gained recognition for her philanthropic efforts.

Now, more than 29 years after her untimely death on August 31, 1997, Princess Diana's legacy is still felt.

One of the main themes of Diana's public life is reflected in this quote: strength frequently entails difficulties, misunderstandings, and criticism. Through her quote, Diana conveyed that women who stand firm against expectations are sometimes viewed with uncertainty because their confidence can disrupt traditional ideas about power and vulnerability.

Also read: Princess Diana's 28th death anniversary: Remembering her tragic death, last words, and lasting legacy

The meaning behind Princess Diana’s quote

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{{^usCountry}} Princess Diana’s life was marked by moments when she faced intense public attention and personal struggles. As a member of the British royal family, she lived under constant media scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Princess Diana’s life was marked by moments when she faced intense public attention and personal struggles. As a member of the British royal family, she lived under constant media scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

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Her statement mirrors her own life as well as that of any influential woman's difficult journey throughout history. Women who question norms have frequently faced opposition, whether they are breaching social barriers or speaking candidly about matters that were previously thought to be private.

For Diana, being strong wasn't about looking flawless. Rather, she frequently discussed vulnerability, compassion, and leveraging one's own experiences to aid others.

Princess Diana’s appeal came from her ability to connect with people beyond royal ceremonies. She openly discussed challenges such as loneliness and grief at a time when public figures rarely addressed such topics.

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She has given life to her words through her actions and endurance by being a “strong woman” who walked the difficult path and has endured society's “confusion and the fear” with great grace.

Also read: Quote of the Day by King Harald: ‘Individuals shall not destroy the vast majority who want fellowship’

Princess Diana’s words continue through her legacy

Even after her tragic passing, Princess Diana's influence has continued to travel through her charitable work, her sons and organisations inspired by her values.

Her humanitarian efforts reflected that belief. During her lifetime, Diana became a prominent advocate for causes including HIV/AIDS awareness, homelessness, mental health conversations and the campaign against landmines. Her decision to publicly shake hands with people living with HIV/AIDS in the 1980s helped challenge widespread misinformation and stigma surrounding the disease.

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The Diana Award, the only charity that carries her name, also recognises young people involved in social action and humanitarian efforts. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have also spoken about keeping their mother’s memory alive for their children.

“I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every day,” Prince Harry said while speaking to Diana Award recipients in 2021.