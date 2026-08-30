Railroad South Fire: Large wildfire near Indiahoma, Oklahoma destroys buildings; check map as scary visuals emerge

A destructive and large wildfire that began southeast of Indiahoma burned out of control and spread rapidly Saturday afternoon, August 29, while moving northward, The Lawton Constitution reported. The fire began shortly after 3:30 pm.
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The Railroad South Fire started as a grass fire but soon moved toward structures in the area between Gore Boulevard and Cache Road near Holsey Acres Road. Within minutes, three structures got fully involved. Fire crews made headway by 6 pm but the battle continued.
AZ Intel reported on X that at least five homes have been destroyed and two others damaged by the fire.
Scary visuals have emerged in a Facebook post that is captioned, “Air support today on the RailRoad South Fire, east of Indiahoma. Prayers for the families displaced by this fire, and for all the personnel on the ground fighting it.”
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.