A destructive and large wildfire that began southeast of Indiahoma burned out of control and spread rapidly Saturday afternoon, August 29, while moving northward, The Lawton Constitution reported. The fire began shortly after 3:30 pm.

Railroad South Fire: Large wildfire near Indiahoma, Oklahoma destroys buildings; check map as scary visuals emerge (Pexel - representational image)

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The Railroad South Fire started as a grass fire but soon moved toward structures in the area between Gore Boulevard and Cache Road near Holsey Acres Road. Within minutes, three structures got fully involved. Fire crews made headway by 6 pm but the battle continued.

Check out the map here.

AZ Intel reported on X that at least five homes have been destroyed and two others damaged by the fire.

Scary visuals have emerged in a Facebook post that is captioned, “Air support today on the RailRoad South Fire, east of Indiahoma. Prayers for the families displaced by this fire, and for all the personnel on the ground fighting it.”

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