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RaKai claims death threats from El Rubius fans after taunting him in MrBeast $1M challenge

After being eliminated from MrBeast's competition, Rakai claimed receiving death threats from El Rubius' fans.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 11:53 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Rakai had claimed that he was getting death threats from El Rubius’ fans for using “emote” in MrBeast’s competition.

MrBeast’s Competition

Rakai claimed receiving death threats from El Rubius' fans.(Screenshot/ MrBeast YouTube)

MrBeast hosted a huge competition for fifty streamers to win $1,000,000. The prize was meant to be won by a lucky fan. It was an exciting event as the big names like YourRAGE, RaKai, Ski Mask, The Slump God, and El Rubius reached the final round of the event. The event was won by YourRAGE after completing a set of difficult challenges. However, Rakai lost the competition after being very close to winning as he was eliminated by the winner in one of the challenges.

After losing, the streamer created a ruckus and refused to leave the stage or accept his defeat. He started arguing and got upset. Mr. Beast had to call security to get him removed from the stage. Even though the police took some time, the situation was later managed.

The Rakai and El Rubius feud

In response to the El Rubius controversy, Rakai had explained that he was simply playing the game and is trying very hard “to be a good person”.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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