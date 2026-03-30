Raleigh-Durham International Airport evacuated, Terminal 1 closed due to anonymous threat

Terminal 1 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) was evacuated during the early hours of Monday morning following an anonymous threat, reported CBS affiliate WNCN. RDU Terminal 1 evacuated due to anonymous threat (AFP)

Law enforcement officials responded to the terminal, which remained evacuated while they conducted their probe. RDU stated that they received the threat at 4:20 a.m.

“Law enforcement and TSA officers are on site thoroughly checking the facility,” the airport stated in a statement on Monday. “Safety is our top priority, and we ask that passengers please be patient as we work to return to normal operations.”

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Flights operations resume at RDU Terminal 1 A representative informed CBS 17 crews present at the location that the terminal had been shut down because of an “ongoing security concern.”

The evacuation resulted in hundreds of people congregating outside the terminal for nearly two hours. The area was subsequently cleared and reopened at 6 a.m.

“We continue to monitor the situation and maintain a law enforcement presence at the airport for the safety of all our guests and employees,” the airport stated, as per CBS 17.

The incident occurred just days following the tragic deaths of two pilots and injuries to numerous individuals when an Air Canada aircraft collided with a fire truck on the runway at LaGuardia airport in New York.

The crash, which took place late Sunday, caused a suspension of flights at LaGuardia, a key transportation hub, with the Bombardier jet positioned awkwardly on its tail, its cockpit severely damaged, adjacent to the wrecked emergency vehicle.

The aircraft was operated by Jazz Aviation, a regional affiliate of Air Canada, which confirmed that the CRJ-900 aircraft had arrived at LaGuardia from Montreal as Flight 8646.