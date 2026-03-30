Raleigh-Durham International Airport evacuated, Terminal 1 closed due to anonymous threat
An anonymous threat led to the evacuation of both passengers and staff from Terminal 1 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport early on Monday morning.
Terminal 1 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) was evacuated during the early hours of Monday morning following an anonymous threat, reported CBS affiliate WNCN.
Law enforcement officials responded to the terminal, which remained evacuated while they conducted their probe. RDU stated that they received the threat at 4:20 a.m.
“Law enforcement and TSA officers are on site thoroughly checking the facility,” the airport stated in a statement on Monday. “Safety is our top priority, and we ask that passengers please be patient as we work to return to normal operations.”
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Flights operations resume at RDU Terminal 1
A representative informed CBS 17 crews present at the location that the terminal had been shut down because of an “ongoing security concern.”
The evacuation resulted in hundreds of people congregating outside the terminal for nearly two hours. The area was subsequently cleared and reopened at 6 a.m.
“We continue to monitor the situation and maintain a law enforcement presence at the airport for the safety of all our guests and employees,” the airport stated, as per CBS 17.
The incident occurred just days following the tragic deaths of two pilots and injuries to numerous individuals when an Air Canada aircraft collided with a fire truck on the runway at LaGuardia airport in New York.
The crash, which took place late Sunday, caused a suspension of flights at LaGuardia, a key transportation hub, with the Bombardier jet positioned awkwardly on its tail, its cockpit severely damaged, adjacent to the wrecked emergency vehicle.
The aircraft was operated by Jazz Aviation, a regional affiliate of Air Canada, which confirmed that the CRJ-900 aircraft had arrived at LaGuardia from Montreal as Flight 8646.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More