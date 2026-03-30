Why has BBC sacked DJ Scott Mills from Radio 2? Here's what went wrong after 30 years
Scott Mills, a long-time DJ at BBC Radio 2, has had his contract terminated amid allegations regarding his personal conduct.
Radio 2, star DJ Scott Mills, who has been associated with the BBC for almost thirty years, had his contract ended over the weekend due to an allegation concerning his “personal conduct”.
The 53-year-old was removed from his Radio 2 program last Tuesday, as the BBC evaluated the allegations.
“While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC,” a BBC representative said, as per SKY News.
Mills, who was ranked 11th on the previous year's list of the BBC's highest-paid stars, assumed control of the breakfast show from Zoe Ball in January 2025.
He concluded his final show on Tuesday, 24 March, stating: “Back tomorrow,” yet on Wednesday morning, DJ Gary Davies took over the presentation of the show.
Despite still being named "The Scott Mills Breakfast Show," Mills's image has been substituted with a picture of Davies, and the schedule indicates “Gary Davies sits in...” Davies has not explicitly commented on the reason for Mills's absence during the show's hosting.
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BBC Music Director issues statement
In a statement to her staff, Lorna Clarke, the director of music at the BBC, stated: “I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC."
I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity.
“Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too. I will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when I’m able to. While I appreciate many of you will have questions, I hope you can understand that I am not going to be saying anything.”
What was Scott Mills salary?
Mills received an annual salary ranging from £355,000 to £359,999 for his role at the BBC, as stated in the corporation’s pay report for 2024–25.
Scott began his tenure at Radio 1 in 1998, serving as the presenter for the early breakfast show, which aired from 4am to 7am.
In his autobiography, he reflected on his debut at Radio 1, admitting that he felt he had "no personality" and spent the majority of the time between songs repeatedly announcing the station's phone number. Despite this, he noted that no listeners called in, and he projected being dismissed within a few months.
In July 2005, he transitioned to an early evening weekday time slot while substituting for Sara Cox, who was on maternity leave. When Cox opted not to return, the time slot became Mills’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More