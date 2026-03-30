Why has BBC sacked DJ Scott Mills from Radio 2? Here's what went wrong after 30 years

Radio 2, star DJ Scott Mills, who has been associated with the BBC for almost thirty years, had his contract ended over the weekend due to an allegation concerning his “personal conduct”. BBC Radio 2's DJ Scott Mills, associated with the network for almost thirty years, has left following allegations regarding his personal conduct. The BBC confirmed his departure without providing specific details. (X@danwootton)

The 53-year-old was removed from his Radio 2 program last Tuesday, as the BBC evaluated the allegations.

“While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC,” a BBC representative said, as per SKY News.

Mills, who was ranked 11th on the previous year's list of the BBC's highest-paid stars, assumed control of the breakfast show from Zoe Ball in January 2025.

He concluded his final show on Tuesday, 24 March, stating: “Back tomorrow,” yet on Wednesday morning, DJ Gary Davies took over the presentation of the show.

Despite still being named "The Scott Mills Breakfast Show," Mills's image has been substituted with a picture of Davies, and the schedule indicates “Gary Davies sits in...” Davies has not explicitly commented on the reason for Mills's absence during the show's hosting.

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BBC Music Director issues statement In a statement to her staff, Lorna Clarke, the director of music at the BBC, stated: “I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC."

I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity.

“Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too. I will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when I’m able to. While I appreciate many of you will have questions, I hope you can understand that I am not going to be saying anything.”

What was Scott Mills salary? Mills received an annual salary ranging from £355,000 to £359,999 for his role at the BBC, as stated in the corporation’s pay report for 2024–25.

Scott began his tenure at Radio 1 in 1998, serving as the presenter for the early breakfast show, which aired from 4am to 7am.

In his autobiography, he reflected on his debut at Radio 1, admitting that he felt he had "no personality" and spent the majority of the time between songs repeatedly announcing the station's phone number. Despite this, he noted that no listeners called in, and he projected being dismissed within a few months.

In July 2005, he transitioned to an early evening weekday time slot while substituting for Sara Cox, who was on maternity leave. When Cox opted not to return, the time slot became Mills’.