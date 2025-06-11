Ranch Fire: Live map and evacuation updates as blaze burns 4,200 acres in Apple Valley, California

The Ranch Fire quickly burned through over 4,200 acres on Tuesday, forcing evacuations in Apple Valley, according to law enforcement. The fire was first reported around 1:35 p.m. near Bowden Ranch Road and Coxey Truck Trail, just south of Apple Valley, based on fire department logs. The fire was first reported around 1:35 p.m. near Bowden Ranch Road and Coxey Truck Trail, just south of Apple Valley, based on fire department logs.(X)

Ranch Fire: Live map and evacuation updates

In less than an hour, it had burned 80 to 100 acres. Cal Fire said it was spreading fast because of the wind. By 3 p.m., the fire was measured at 369 acres, and by 9:30 p.m., it had grown to more than 4,205 acres. There were no containment lines as of Tuesday night. Cal Fire said in a summary, “The fire remains active and wind-driven in steep, rugged terrain. Firefighters are focusing on structure protection and containment line construction as shifting winds and low humidity continue to influence fire behavior.”

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued evacuation orders for the area between Milpas Drive and High Road, south of Highway 18. This order affects parts of both Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley. “The fire remains active and wind-driven in steep, rugged terrain,” Cal Fire repeated in the same situation update. “Firefighters are focusing on structure protection and containment line construction as shifting winds and low humidity continue to influence fire behavior.”

The evacuation order remained in place as hot weather added to the danger. The National Weather Service predicted a high of 96 degrees in Apple Valley for Wednesday. Fire crews also warned that overnight humidity would stay low, only rising to about 30% by morning.

Wednesday’s fire conditions were expected to stay dangerous. Humidity levels would stay between 10% and 15%, and winds from the south-southwest were expected to pick up. Gusts could reach up to 26 mph in the afternoon. Cal Fire warned, “These conditions are expected to sustain active fire behavior,” meaning the fire will likely keep moving quickly. Fire crews are working to protect buildings and build lines around the fire as the weather continues to make things worse.

