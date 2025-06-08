Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Forest fire erupts in Reasi, authorities bring it under control

ByANI, Reasi
Jun 08, 2025 10:41 PM IST

Fire-dousing operations are currently underway to contain the blaze.Ravi Kumar, Forest Guard, stated, “Our team promptly reached the site and is actively working to extinguish the fire. The situation has been brought under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

A fire broke out in the forest area of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, triggering swift action from local authorities.

A fire broke out in the forest area of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, triggering swift action from local authorities. (Representational image)
A fire broke out in the forest area of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, triggering swift action from local authorities. (Representational image)

Fire-dousing operations are currently underway to contain the blaze.Ravi Kumar, Forest Guard, stated, “Our team promptly reached the site and is actively working to extinguish the fire. The situation has been brought under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Officials are monitoring the area to prevent further flare-ups, and efforts are ongoing to determine the origin of the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Forest fire erupts in Reasi, authorities bring it under control
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On