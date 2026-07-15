Rapid City fire update: Homes evacuated as blaze burns near Flormann and Skyline Drive; 'avoid all non-essential travel'

A fast-moving grass fire that broke out in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Tuesday evening has prompted evacuations. Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area near Flormann and Skyline Drive.

What we know so far

A grass fire has broken out in Rapid City, South Dakota. (Representational) (Unsplash)

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According to the Rapid City Fire Department, the fire was reported at around 6:30 p.m. near Flormann and Skyline Drive. The blaze has continued to grow, threatening nearby structures and forcing the evacuation of multiple homes.

In a Facebook post, the department said, "Crews are responding to a fast moving timber and grass fire reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. off of Flormann and Skyline Drive. The fire is threatening structures, and multiple homes have been evacuated.

Please stay away from the area and avoid all non essential travel near the incident to allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently.

If you are in the affected area, follow instructions from emergency personnel and be prepared to leave immediately if directed. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available."

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