Ravens-Bengals Thanksgiving update: Who's performing at halftime show and the national anthem?

Thanksgiving 2025 prime-time clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium is set to draw attention for its halftime entertainment. Lil Jon is set to perform during the 2025 Thanksgiving Day NFL halftime (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Lil Jon, the Atlanta-born rapper, DJ and producer known for club-anthem hits like “Turn Down for What,” “Get Low”, and “Yeah!”, has been officially announced as the headliner for the halftime show.

Before the game begins, Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Tony Award–winning actress famed for her role in the hit musical Hamilton, will perform the national anthem.

The Ravens-Bengals game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, per the official broadcast schedule. The halftime show begins usually around 90 minutes into the game, likely around 9:45–10:00 p.m. ET, depending on the pace of play.

Viewing details

The game and halftime show will be broadcast on NBC, with streaming also available via platforms such as Peacock.

With Lil Jon on for halftime, even non-football fans have something to look forward to for the Thanksgiving NFL match.

Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens enter the game with a 6-5 record and a five-game winning streak. The team is aiming to solidify their position in the AFC North.

Ravens, star quarterback Lamar Jackson is still expected to play despite a toe injury sustained during a recent game.

The Bengals, on the other hand, are at 3-8 and are hoping to make a comeback from a difficult season, especially with the return of their star quarterback Joe Burrow for the Thanksgiving matchup.

The team is still facing a few pushbacks, with wide receiver Tee Higgins remaining out due to a concussion, and defensive end Trey Hendrickson is missing with a hip/pelvis injury. This could potentially weaken both offense and pass rush for the Bengals.

This Ravens–Bengals game marks Baltimore’s return to hosting a Thanksgiving night fixture for the first time since 2013.