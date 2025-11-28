Is Joe Burrow starting tonight? Latest injury update for Bengals v Ravens Thanksgiving game

Joe Burrow had suffered a turf toe injury. (AP) Joe Burrow was spotted wearing a white jacket and carrying a bag ahead of the Bengals vs Ravens game on November 27. Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens for the Thanksgiving NFL fixture and the Bengals indeed have something to be thankful for. Quarterback Joe Burrow is slated to make a return in today's game.

Burrow's return is expected to give Bengals a boost as they take on Ravens, who are at the top of the AFC North standings at present. Ahead of the game, NFL shared a video of Burrow arriving, dressed in a white jacket and carrying a bag.

Joe Burrow injury update: Is he playing today?

Yes, Joe Burrow will play today. The 28-year-old had missed the previous nine games due to a toe injury. However, he's in the Bengals lineup for the Week 13 clash.

Zac Taylor, Bengals' coach, first acknowledged that he expected the QB to take the field, when asked on November 24. After that, Burrow also hinted at his return with an Instagram story, captioned “He's back.” The player posted a photo of him in a LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.

Burrow's return for today's game was on the cards, as Bengals had opened his 21-day practice window on November 10, signaling that he was close to making a return. He was not able to play in the Week 12 game against New England Patriots, which the Bengals lost. However, he's been able to get in full practices every day, leading up to this game.

Burrow suffered the turf toe injury during the game against Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. It occurred when he was sacked in the first half by Arik Armstead. The QB seemed to have jammed his foot into the ground as he twisted and went down, remaining on the ground after the tackle. He was tended to on-field, before eventually being taken off. At the time, it was evident that Burrow could not put much weight on the injured foot.

He was later ruled out for the game and the injury was later diagnosed to be a Grade 3 Turf Toe injury. Burrow had surgery to repair the issue and was expected to roughly be out for three months with his injury.

In his absence, Bengals only snagged one win, which came against the Pittsburgh Steelers.