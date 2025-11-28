Post Malone's full halftime show at Chiefs vs Cowboys Thanksgiving game - Watch

Post Malone headlined the Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys halftime show at the Thanksgiving game on Thursday. As the singer took the stage, thousands of spectators jumped excitedly. He sang some of their famous numbers. Post Malone performed at the Chiefs vs Cowboys halftime show(Getty Images via AFP)

Ahead of the Thanksgiving halftime show, Malone told the Cowboys, “I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

At the halftime show, Malone paid tribute to late Cowboys star Marshawn Kneeland. He wore the DE's No 94 on his chest.

What happened to Marshawn Kneeland?

Kneeland, a 24-year-old second-round pick from Western Michigan, died by suicide on November 6, 2025, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase in Collin County, Texas. The tragedy, confirmed by the Frisco Police Department, came just two days after Kneeland scored his first NFL touchdown on a blocked punt return during the Cowboys' Monday Night Football loss to the Arizona Cardinals on November 3.

The incident unfolded on November 5 when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to pull over Kneeland for a traffic violation near Frisco around 10:33 PM. He fled, leading to a brief pursuit that ended in a crash into a pickup truck on the Dallas Tollway access lanes.

The truck driver was unharmed, but Kneeland fled on foot, prompting a search with K-9 units and drones. At 1:31 AM, officers found him deceased in a nearby area with an apparent self-inflicted wound. Plano police had responded to a welfare check at Kneeland's residence around 11:40 PM the previous night but found no one.

Hours before, Kneeland sent "goodbye" texts to loved ones, and his girlfriend, Catalina, contacted police, warning he was armed and had a history of mental illness, per dispatch audio obtained by NBC News. The Cowboys' head of security relayed "mental health" group texts, highlighting the crisis.