Passenger in Atlanta flight allegedly opens emergency exit door, deploys slide on taxiing plane

An Atlanta flight turned chaotic on Tuesday when a passenger allegedly opened the plane’s emergency exit door. The dramatic incident forced the Amsterdam-bound KLM flight to return to the gate, creating a tense scene at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Flight 622, operated by KLM Airlines, was cancelled following the safety scare.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Flight 622, operated by KLM Airlines, was cancelled following the safety scare, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Officers from the Atlanta Police Department boarded the plane after it returned to the ramp to ensure safety.

Passenger claims to spot a weapon:

Authorities said the passenger, 32-year-old Johannes Van Heertum, had called 911 from inside the aircraft, claiming he saw another traveller carrying a weapon.

Investigators said Van Heertum seemed to panic and behave erratically, which forced the pilots to stop the plane on the taxiway and return to the gate.

Although Heertum claimed to have seen another passenger with a weapon, however security checks confirmed that no weapons were present on board.

Passenger taken into custody:

Police noted that Heertum appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode.

EMTs evaluated him before being taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and interfering with security measures.

He was then transported to Clayton County Jail, and APD’s Homeland Security Unit was informed.

KLM Airlines confirmed that all passengers affected by the incident were promptly rebooked on the next available flights, ensuring they could continue their journeys with minimal further disruption.

Passengers who experienced the event described it as “terrifying,” recounting the sudden deployment of the emergency slide and the panic on board.

This frightening event at one of the world’s busiest airports shows how quickly situations can turn dangerous, even before a plane takes off.