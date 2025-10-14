‘I started crying’: Athlete recalls panic attack on 6-hour flight after intense body odour

An Egyptian athlete has shared a candid video on Instagram recounting a distressing experience during a six-hour Flydubai flight, where a strong body odour triggered her anxiety and led to a panic attack. An athlete had a panic attack during a six-hour Flydubai journey after strong body odour in the cabin caused severe distress.(Instagram/manirostom)

The incident mid-flight

In her emotional video, Manal Rostom said, “Good morning, guys. So, basically, I just wanted to explain a little bit what happened to me on the plane yesterday. As much as some people thought it was funny, it was actually pretty serious.”

She continued, “Body odour is a serious thing. When you are in a closed space, and for someone who does mildly suffer from anxiety and panic attacks, it can get pretty serious. We just detected a really, really bad smell. The cabin crew identified the source, but there was nothing they could do. A couple of hours into the flight, I started to feel claustrophobic and panicked.”

Rostom said the situation reminded her of being on Mount Everest, where oxygen was limited, but unlike the mountain, there was no way out on a flight. “I started crying, and they just tried to calm me down. They gave me food and water, and my friend was there, so we managed to contain it,” she added.

Praising the cabin crew

Rostom credited the Flydubai crew and her companion for helping her through the episode. “Had I not had a very supportive cabin crew that very, very professionally contained the issue, this could have been a really bad situation. And all this because someone is not looking after their hygiene.”

Check out the clip here:

Her long caption detailed the experience further: “Disclaimer: this will probably go down as the most embarrassing video I had to make. I got a panic attack on a six-hour flight yesterday, and had it not been for the @flydubai cabin crew and my friend @injyelbadawy, I don’t know what would have happened. All because of excessive BO.”

She urged viewers to speak up about hygiene issues, saying, “In 2025, it’s our duty to let people know.” Rostom also explained her panic disorder, referencing a past panic attack on Everest and how she manages her anxiety through breathing and meditation.

Social media reactions

Her post drew support from users who empathised with her ordeal. One user commented, “Girl, you’re so brave for speaking up about this. I have such a sensitive sense of smell.” Another said, “What a beautiful and respectful way of addressing this issue.”

A follower added, “I had a similar experience recently in an Uber ride. It was unbearable, and I completely understand how you felt.” Others echoed her sentiment, writing, “Thank you for raising this. I have very heightened senses,” and “Thank you so much for highlighting this topic.”

HT.com has reached out to Manal Rostom for further comments. The story will be updated following her response.