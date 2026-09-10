A pregnant Utah mother tragically died after being hit by a car. Rebeca Hafen’s newborn baby is now in NICU.

Rebeca Hafen GoFundMe: Pregnant Utah mom dies in ‘horrific’ car accident, leaving behind 9 kids; newborn in NICU (GoFundMe)

Hafen, of Moroni, Utah, was struck by a car while she was out for a walk. She later died from her injuries.

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A GoFundMe organized for her family said that Hafen was late in her pregnancy when the crash took place. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency delivery.

Hafen leaves behind her husband, Tyson Hafen, and their nine children.

Tyson’s friend Eric Moutsos confirmed the news on X.

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“I just found out that my good friend Tyson’s wife, Rebeca, was killed in a horrific accident,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “If you’re in Utah and remember the giant wooden vaccine we burned a few years ago in protest of Covid mandates, that was Tyson and his family helping put that on with the Utah Revival. Tyson is one of the best men I know,” Moutsos added. Rebeca Hafen GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If you’re in Utah and remember the giant wooden vaccine we burned a few years ago in protest of Covid mandates, that was Tyson and his family helping put that on with the Utah Revival. Tyson is one of the best men I know,” Moutsos added. Rebeca Hafen GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

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The GoFundMe said that Hafen’s family is going through “unimaginable trauma,” with Tyson and their children being forced to “face a devastating loss no family should ever have to endure.”

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“This fundraiser is to help Tyson and his family through the difficult days ahead. Donations will go toward medical expenses, recovery-related needs, and caring for the children while the family navigates grief, hospital visits, and the many challenges that come with such a sudden tragedy. Any support can help ease some of the burden and give Tyson space to focus on his children and newborn baby during this painful time,” said the fundraiser.

It added, “Please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser to support Tyson, the baby in the NICU, and the children as they grieve Rebecca and begin facing life without her. Every gift, prayer, and act of kindness means so much to this family right now.”