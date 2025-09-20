Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
‘Reckless, unfortunate’: US lawmakers react to Trump's $ 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 08:40 am IST

Ajay Bhutoria, former advisor to President Biden, warned Trump’s “staggering” H-1B fee could threaten the US tech sector’s global competitiveness.

As President Donald Trump announced on Friday a USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, US lawmakers and community leaders reacted strongly, calling the move “reckless” and “unfortunate” and warning it could have a “huge negative” impact on the IT industry.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi calls $100,000 H-1B fee a “reckless attempt” to block high-skilled workers.(Getty Images via AFP File)
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi called $100,000 H-1B visa fee a “reckless attempt to cut America off from high-skilled workers who have long strengthened the workforce, fuelled innovation, and helped build industries employing millions of Americans.”

He said many H-1B holders eventually become US citizens and launch businesses that create well-paying jobs. “While other nations race to attract global talent, the United States should strengthen its workforce and modernise our immigration system—not erect barriers that weaken our economy and security,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Ajay Bhutoria, former advisor to President Joe Biden and an Asian-American community leader on immigration policy, warned that Trump’s plan to impose the “staggering” H-1B fee could threaten the US technology sector’s competitive edge.

“The H-1B programme, a lifeline for innovation that has attracted top talent from around the world, faces unprecedented barriers with this massive jump from the current USD 2000-USD 5000 total fee, which will crush small businesses and startups reliant on diverse talent,” Bhutoria said.

Bhutoria added that the move will drive away skilled professionals who power Silicon Valley and contribute billions to the US economy. He said the policy could backfire by pushing talent to competing destinations such as Canada or Europe.

He called for a more balanced approach to reform, including measures like exempting startups or prioritising merit-based selection, rather than implementing “this extreme overhaul.”

Khanderao Kand of the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies described the USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas as a very unfortunate policy with significant negative implications for businesses, particularly in the software and technology sectors, as well as for US-educated STEM talent, who are already facing challenges due to the adverse impacts of AI and tariffs.

News / World News / US News / ‘Reckless, unfortunate’: US lawmakers react to Trump's $ 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications
Follow Us On