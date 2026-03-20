Reddit down? 3 easy ways to fix issues amid massive outage today

Reddit suffered a widespread global outage on Thursday, March 20, 2026, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to load feeds, view posts, submit comments, or access the site and app properly. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, recorded over 16,000 reports at peak in the US. Reddit was down for thousands of users on Thursday (REUTERS)

Users reported endless loading spinners, “Something went wrong” errors. "reddit down again. every week we are seeing outages. what is happening to the world?: one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Reddit down while i’m trying to get the new jw blood transfusion doctrine tea,” a second user tweeted.

Read More: Claude down: Thousands of users face issues amid outage; ‘code is down’

Reddit's server page shows no issues. The company is yet to issue a statement.

5 ways to fix or work around Reddit issues right now Check the official status page Visit status.reddit.com for real-time updates from Reddit’s engineering team. If the page shows “Investigating” or “Partial Outage,” the problem is server-side - wait for resolution.

Clear cache, restart, and switch networks Clear browser cache/cookies or app cache/data (mobile).

Force-close and relaunch the app/browser.

Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data; disable VPN if active.

Restart your router/modem for 30 seconds.

Avoid repeated login attempts Excessive logins or refreshes can trigger temporary account flags. Wait 10–15 minutes between attempts to prevent lockouts.

Past Reddit outages The last Reddit outage was on Monday. Before that, the platform was down on March 3, 2026 affecting the thousands of users mainly via the app as (around 82% complaints).

According to Down Detector, the outage peaked around 7pm ET with around 6869 reports and by 8:20pm ET, the outage was mostly cleared as the reports was dropped to between 20 to none.

Another outage happened in January 2026 when there was around 1-hour global blackout. According to Down Detector, around 4pm EDT, there were more than 2,000 reports.

However, by 5pm EDT the outage was restored and Reddit did not issue any official statement confirming the brief disruption.