After Trump's ‘aliens’ announcement, US Congressman's ‘Epstein files’ reminder: 'Weapon of mass distraction'

Thomas Massie, a Republican member of the House of Representatives, quoted the White House's post on X (formerly Twitter) about the alien files statement by Trump, and wrote: “They’ve deployed the ultimate weapon of mass distraction, but the Epstein files aren’t going away… even for aliens.”

United States President Donald Trump's announcement of releasing government files on “aliens” and unidentified flying objects (UFO) did not sit well with a Congressman of his own party, who sought to remind that even with this new release, the Epstein files “are not going away”.

Who is Thomas Massie? Thomas Massie is a Republican politician who represents Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, which stretches across Northern Kentucky and 280 miles of the Ohio River, in the US House of Representatives of the US Congress.

He was elected to the Congress in November 2012 before which, he served as Lewis County Judge Executive.

Massie studied engineering and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering respectively from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Thomas serves on two committees in the Congress: the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and the House Judiciary Committee.

Massie's recent indirect dig at the US President is not the first time he has spoken strongly against the revelations made in the Epstein files. In a recent interview with Politico, Massie said that even though some three million pages worth of documents have been released related to Epstein, he will continue to make efforts to get the department of justice to reverse redactions in those documents.

Trump to release govt files on aliens In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said he has directed officials of his administration to releases US government's files on aliens, UAP, and UFOs. He said that he has taken this decision based on “tremendous interest shown”.

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)..." the US President said.

That came after former President Barack Obama had said that “aliens are real”. Trump initially slammed Obama, saying he had given away classified information, but then announced he would have the files released.

However, Obama later clarified that he made the remark in line with "the spirit of the speed round" of questions and that he saw “no evidence” of it while he was President.